First batch of practitioners qualify to prescribe medical cannabis | The Thaiger

Thailand
First batch of practitioners qualify to prescribe medical cannabis
Thailand is now certifying the first batch of 175 professionals who will be qualified to prescribe marijuana-based medication. Medical Services have released the names of the first 175 practitioners who successfully completed the two day course.
According to The Nation, 192 attended the training, but only 175 had passed it. The successful professionals will become the first to qualify for handing out cannabis-based medications.
Dr Pramote Stienrut, deputy director-general of the Department for Development of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine, says the list included pharmacists and practitioners of modern medicine as well as those in the traditional and applied Thai medicine fields.
“And there is just one folk doctor, Decha Siriphat, on the list” Pramote said.
Decha, who leads the Suphan Buri-based Khao Kwan Foundation, recently made the headlines after police raided his organisation and arrested his aide last month for having marijuana in possession. The foundation has been prescribing medical marijuana to patients for many years.
After the aide’s arrest was reported, several respectable figures and organisations came forward in Decha’s defence and vouched for his good intentions and abilities.
Decha was never charged as the Office of Narcotics Control Board took into account that amnesty was being offered to those who possess or use marijuana until May 21.
Earlier this year, the government began the process of legalising medical marijuana in response to findings that the herb could be useful to patients battling various diseases such as Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s.
Food and Drug Administration’s secretary-general Dr Tares Krassanaira-wiwong revealed yesterday that more than 8,500 people have already applied for amnesty. Applications for the second round of training on May 23-24 will be accepted from 8.30am today. The third round will be held on June 13 and 14.
SOURCE: The Nation
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Thailand
Syphilis on the rise again in Thailand
Syphilis is again on the rise in Thailand. Although curable, this sexually transmitted disease can turn fatal if patients fail to recognise their infection and thus lose a chance to get timely treatment.
The Bangrak STD centre, which is under the Disease Control Department, recently warned on its Facebook page that the number of syphilis cases had been rising at a worrying rate.
“It has skyrocketed,” according to Dr Thanyanan Kangvalpornroj.
“Syphilis was found in both genders and in people of all ages. It is found in newborns because their mothers get infected and are not aware of their infection.”
She explained that in the first and second phases of syphilis, symptoms could disappear without any treatment but the symptoms became serious when the disease reached its third phase.
According to Thanyanan, the biggest group of patients suffering from sexually transmitted diseases are teenage students at high schools and universities. Not long after the centre raised the alarm, it was reported that a girl under 15 years old had contracted syphilis while being pregnant with twin foetuses. Her partner is also younger than 15.
“Caring for the pregnant, I have myself detected a syphilis case every week,” the administrator of Hospitalstale said.
Doctors often report that patients who have contracted syphilis also tested positive to HIV – both are communicable via sexual intercourse.
A second Facebook page, Hospitalstale, complained that one possible cause is that people in Thai society might have lowered their guard in recent years amid a climate of lower fears over AIDS/HIV. The page is strongly advising people to avoid risky sexual behaviour; in particular, it said condoms were an essential part of safe sex. It emphasised that syphilis could be cured, but only if the infection was detected and treatment given in good time.
In addition, the page advised couples to undergo checks for sexually transmitted diseases before getting married or having a baby.
Election
Prawit defends the PM’s brother being appointed to the new Senate
PHOTO: Thai Deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwan
When the media are sceptical, get your wing man to back you up.
The deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwan has defended the appointment of retired General Preecha Chan-o-cha, the younger brother of PM Prayut, as a senator in the new parliament’s upper house.
He said Gen Preecha is qualified as he was a member of the military-appointed NLA. When reporters questioned him today about General Preecha’s frequent absence from NLA meetings, he claimed to be unaware of the problem and asked the reporters to raise the question directly with the general.
General Preecha, former defence permanent secretary, is among about 60 NLA members who resigned en masse in preparation for assuming their new role as senators once there is a Royal Command endorsing the list of 250 senators. The list has already been submitted to His Majesty the King by the Thai PM.
Prawit has been head of the selection committee tasked with appointing 194 senators from different professional groups. The deputy PM brushed aside allegations that the Senate was just a “reincarnation” of the NCPO, claiming that only about 10 people closely associated with the junta will be appointed to the Senate.
“They want to work and want to help the government,” he said as he explained their appointment.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
Environment
Massive corals off Rayong start bleaching
PHOTOS: Thon Thamrongnawasawat
Massive and aged corals have started to bleach off the coast of Rayong in the Gulf of Thailand.
Dr Thon Thamrongnawasawat, assistant dean of the Faculty of Fisheries at Kasetsart University and a marine biologist says, “The coral in Rayong has started to bleach. From a bird eye view we can see clearly the white coral around around the rocks under the water. ”
“These are massive corals which are bleaching very quickly. Normally this kind of coral takes a long time to bleach and react to the changes in temperature and environment.”
“We need to study what factors are causing this change apart from just the temperature. This is an emergency situation.”
Top 10 sunset bars in Phuket
Infamous ‘large’ passenger dies in Koh Samui
Phuket ranked sixth Best Destination in the World – Trip Advisor
Thailand to ban three kinds of plastic by end of this year
Phuket ‘Seasteaders’ told to pack up and go home
British backpacker returns home for Easter after being jailed in Thailand
Bitcoin Seastead backer in battle with Thai authorities
A new Queen for Thailand
The ‘Fun Police’ crackdown on posting ‘lewd’ Songkran pics and video
Kra Canal – the 28 Billion Baht shortcut
Mother says customer paying for sex with 5 year old daughter was girl’s father
Thailand is ‘least miserable’ country in the world again
Raid on 18 foreign-owned Koh Samui hotels, owners arrested
His Majesty marries Suthida and names her Queen, days before coronation
Chinese continue to soak up Thailand’s condo glut
Syphilis on the rise again in Thailand
Ping-pong bombs used in Samut Prakan gang brawl
Prawit defends the PM’s brother being appointed to the new Senate
300K meth pills, 10K of crystal meth seized in Krabi
Democrats poised to take on the Election Commission over party-list seats
Massive corals off Rayong start bleaching
Mounds of trash found dumped near condo in Pattaya
First batch of practitioners qualify to prescribe medical cannabis
Forming the next Thai government – Bhumjaithai and Democrats will decide
Ultimate parties at The Bay and Beach Club, Patong
Motorbike driver dies after colliding with truck in Thalang
Eleven vehicles damaged in drunk driving incident in Pattaya
Eight month old baby in ‘walker’ crushed by truck in Samut Prakan
A Phitsanulok district has been declared a drought zone
Where in the world is the best cuisine?
พิธีกรเยอรมันยกมือไหว้ขอโทษ เหตุล้อเลียนหมอบกราบงานพระราชพิธี [คลิป]
ภาพประวัติศาสตร์ พระบาทสมเด็จพระเจ้าอยู่หัวและพระบรมวงศานุวงศ์ เสด็จออกสีหบัญชร
ประมวลภาพ โดรนแสดงแปรอักษรเฉลิมพระเกียรติ งดงามตระการตา
ฉายแล้ววันนี้ Game of Thrones Season 8 ตอนที่ 4
Avengers: Endgame ชะตากรรมของแบล็กวิโดว์กับหนังเดี่ยวของเธอในอนาคต [สปอยล์]
ตรวจหวย ตรวจสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล งวด วันที่ 2 พฤษภาคม 2562
ลอตเตอรี่ สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล งวดวันที่ 2 พฤษภาคม 2562 – เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว รางวัลที่ 1 ตรวจหาเศรษฐีหน้าใหม่
ชมถ่ายทอดสด พระราชพิธีสละราชสมบัติ สมเด็จพระจักรพรรดิอากิฮิโตะแห่งญี่ปุ่น
คลิปนาทีชีวิตบิ๊กไบค์ บิดทะลวงอากาศ 260 กม./ชม. พุ่งตกข้างทาง
ฉายแล้ววันนี้ Game of thrones Season 8 ตอนที่ 3
แซ่บ “ดีเจต้นหอม” บอกเป็นฝ่ายปลด”ปู”-ฟ้องผิดสัญญา เป็นบอสหุ้นส่วน [คลิป]
หนุ่มนิติปี 1 โพสต์เฟซบุ๊กลาโลก ก่อนผู้คอดับในหอพัก ม.ดัง
สาวลำปางกรี๊ด โรคจิตคุกเข่าช่วยตัวเองข้างเก๋งแดง นี่ไม่ใช่ครั้งแรก
คลิปวินาที “บิ๊กป้อม” ปรี๊ดแตก หลังนักข่าวถามเรื่องทรัพย์สินในต่างประเทศ
อัปเดต: สรุปเหตุการณ์ “เค ร้อยล้าน” คลั่งเทงู-สับหัวตัวเองกลางแยกราชประสงค์ [คลิป]
Trending
-
Environment2 days ago
Maya Bay closed for at least another two years
-
Krabi2 days ago
Warning for boats going to sea off Phuket
-
Krabi3 days ago
Weather warning issued for Phuket
-
Phuket1 day ago
Biometrics ID System being tested at Phuket Airport
-
Bangkok3 days ago
Grab car driver attacked, but gets the assailant to take him to hospital
-
Tourism2 days ago
Chinese travellers heading to more non-Asian countries for holidays
-
Entertainment3 days ago
Game of Thrones, with a grande mocha latte thanks
-
Food Scene1 day ago
Where in the world is the best cuisine?