Danish woman breaks arm and leg while hiking in Phuket

A Danish couple sought assistance from rescuers after the woman suffered broken bones to her arm and leg during a hiking trip along the Ton Sai–Bang Pae route in Phuket.

Rescuers from Guardians of Life Medical & Rescue received a distress call from the foreign couple on Friday, January 16, reporting an accident on the popular hiking trail. The incident occurred near Bang Pae Waterfall, within Khao Phra Thaeo National Park, in the Thalang district.

More than 15 rescuers were mobilised for the operation. The team spent over five hours trekking through forested terrain to reach the injured woman. Upon arrival, the couple were reportedly visibly relieved and expressed their gratitude to the rescue team.

The Danish man was not injured. However, the 67 year old woman sustained fractures to her arm and leg and also suffered bruising to her lower body. She told rescuers that she slipped and fell while descending the trail, causing the serious injuries.

Rescuers administered first aid at the scene before carefully transporting the woman out of the forest using a stretcher. She was later taken to Thalang Hospital for further medical treatment.

Another rescue was reported last week when Chiang Mai rescuers helped a 63 year old British cyclist who became lost in a forest in the Phrao district.

The cyclist chose a route through the forest on his way into the city centre. He became exhausted by the steep terrain and got lost. He was forced to spend the night in the forest before seeking help the following day.

In another case last October, a 19 year old British national was found safe after going missing for several days in a forest of Kanchanaburi.

The foreigner later told authorities that he became lost while attempting to reach the Myanmar border. He said he survived by eating insects before eventually finding a temple near the forest where he could ask for help.