Gunman kills 3 at Northern Thailand radio station | The Thaiger

Crime
Gunman kills 3 at Northern Thailand radio station
Thai media reports 3 people are dead after a shooting today at the National Broadcasting Services of Thailand radio station in Phitsanulok, Northern Thailand. One other person is injured. Khaosod English reports that the suspected gunman, Win Sonsuk, has already been arrested. He was a staff member at the radio station. He was working as a transmitter engineer.
One of the dead people is the director of the radio station. Another was a senior technician.
Police currently suspect the motive may be a personal conflict with other staff members. He was waiting for police when they arrived at the crime scene. He was carrying two guns at the time of the shooting.
SOURCE: Khaosod English
#เหตุยิงกัน3ศพ#สถานีวิทยุกระจายเสียงแห่งประเทศไทยจังหวัดพิษณุโลก#เจ้าหน้าที่คุมตัวผู้ก่อเหตุเมื่อเวลา 11.00 น.วันที่ 27 พฤษภาคม 2563 ที่บสถานีวิทยุกระจายเสียงแห่งประเทศไทยจังหวัดพิษณุโลก. (สวท.พิษณุโลก) 137/1 ม.5 บ้านคลอง. อ.เมือง จ.พิษณุโลก นายวิม สอนสุข นายช่างไฟฟ้าชำนาญงาน ตำแหน่งนายช่างเครื่องส่ง เกิดอาการคลั่ง ใช้อาวุธปืน ขนาด 9มม. และ .38 รวม 2 กระบอก เป็นอาวุธมีทะเบียนของผู้ก่อเหตุ ไล่ยิงเจ้าหน้าที่ภายใน สวท.พิษณุโลก มีผู้เสียชีวิต คือ 1.นายสานิตย์ บุตรมางกูล ผอ.สวท.พิษณุโลก เสียชีวิตอยู่บริเวณด้านนอกด้านหลังอาคาร 2.นายจิรวุฒิ สุเมธเทพานันท์ นายช่างไฟฟ้า อาวุโส เสียชีวิตอยู่บริเวณกลางห้องโถงของ สวท. และ 3.นายภูมิศรัณญ์ พันธ์ภูมิ นายช่างอาวุโส เสียชีวิตอยู่ภายในห้องจัดรายการวิทยุ นอกจากนี้ยังพบผู้ได้รับบาดเจ็บสาหัสอีก 1 ราย คือ นายปรุง จันทร์แดง ช่างเครื่องส่ง หลังก่อเหตุมือปืนรอมอบตัวอยู่ในที่เกิดเหตุ สาเหตุเบื้องต้นคาดเกิดจากปัญหาส่วนตัวภายในที่ทำงาน#Ch3Thailandnews
Posted by Ch3ThailandNews on Tuesday, 26 May 2020
Crime
Alleged drug runner busted with methamphetamines valued at 18 million baht
Police in Issan’s Maha Sarakham province yesterday announced the seizure of more than 600,000 methamphetamine pills from an alleged drug runner making deliveries. Officers stopped and searched a man seen tossing a plastic bag from his car, and more more than 600,000 methamphetamine pills were found in more bags inside the vehicle. 43 year old Somphan Sri-ubon was arrested after police stopped his car at an intersection in Kantharawichai district on Monday.
The arrest came after investigators were tipped off that drugs were being delivered regularly along the province’s Kalamasai-Kalasin road. Police teams were assigned to stake out and patrol the route. One team spotted the driver of a Mitsubishi slowing down about 10 kilometres from the downtown district of Kalasin. The driver threw a black plastic bag into some bushes on the roadside and drove away.
The bag contained 2,000 meth pills. Officers radioed another team to intercept the Mitsubishi. After stopping car police discovered several fertiliser bags containing a large amount of methamphetamine.
Including the 2,000 found on the roadside in Kalasin, a total of 610,000 meth pills were seized. Police valued the drugs at about 18 million.
Upon interrogation, Somphan reportedly confessed that he had collected the drugs at Wat Phum Manorom about 6:30am. He was meant to deliver the methamphetamine pills to 4 locations in Roi Et, Kalasin, Maha Sarakham and Khon Kaen provinces.
Somphan said a Lao drug trader offered him 140,000 baht for the job, to be paid after he completed the deliveries. The Bangkok Post reports that police have extended their investigation based on Somphan’s information.
The regional methamphetamine epidemic has ravaged Thailand as prices are at an all-time low. It now costs as little as 40 baht to buy a pill, down from 200-300 baht a few years ago.
SOURCES: Chiang Rai Times | Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Bangkok
Woman charged after abandoning cats at Wat Pho
A Bangkok woman has been fined after she tossed five bags, each containing a cat, over a wall and into Wat Pho on Sunday evening. Maybe she thought she was doing a good deed by dumping the cats off at the Bangkok temple, but she was dressed like a common thief working at night. Videos show her dressed in all black with a black ski mask, according to Nation Thailand.
The woman tossed the cats at various spots along the temple’s wall, got in a pickup truck and drove off. Police tracked the truck’s license plate which was shown in the video and the woman admitted to police that she dumped the cats because she is allergic to them.
The Nation did not report the woman’s name, but did say that abandoning the cats violates the Cruelty Prevention and Welfare Animal Act.
Good news is Wat Pho, the temple known for the giant reclining Buddha, is taking care of the five cats, but they’ve said they’d rather not take in any more animals. They’ve asked the public, instead of dumping unwanted animals, take them to a shelter.
Thailand now has severe penalties for animal cruelty.
SOURCE: Nation ThailandKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Number of curfew arrests drops
Quite a few people have stayed out late, rebelling against the nation wide curfew that requires people to be at home from 11pm to 4am. More than 200 people were arrested during ‘no go’ hours from late Sunday to early Monday this week. But the nightly number of curfew arrests has dropped over the past month.
Earlier this month, Thai media reported 710 arrested in 1 night for breaking curfew. At that point, the curfew was 10pm to 4am. It was recently shortened an hour, starting at 11 pm. From late Sunday to early Monday, police stopped more than 22,000 people across Thailand for allegedly breaking the curfew but only 232 were arrested, Thai media reports. Many of them had valid reasons for being out late, such as driving home from work.
Many have been arrested since the curfew was put in place. Since prisons are overcrowded, some curfew violators are now sending people to temples to volunteer at soup kitchens. Some people have been clearly violating the curfew by throwing parties, or even speeding through curfew checkpoints.
But some people are out late because they have nowhere else to go. After a homeless man was arrested for violating curfew and ordered to stay home, the Human Right Watch raised the question “How can people stay home if they are homeless?”
The curfew will probably be in place for another month, but it will probably be shortened another hour, starting at midnight instead of 11pm.
SOURCES: Thai Residents | Thai Residents | Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Central Thailand prepares for return of thousands of Burmese workers
Baby born after mother gives birth at checkpoint in Chai Nat
Covid-19 update: 9 new cases, all imported (May 27)
Gunman kills 3 at Northern Thailand radio station
4 new board members for THAI restructure, 1 has airline experience
Alleged drug runner busted with methamphetamines valued at 18 million baht
Unemployed elephants: Some return to the wild, others sent to work in logging business
5 Thai students test positive for Covid-19 after returning from Saudi Arabia
Dozens get hospitalised after eating raw meat salad
Internet service blocks PornHub, backs down after outrage
Thailand’s monsoon and wet season explained
Bank report predicts extended timeframe for Thai tourism recovery
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, May 26
Woman charged after abandoning cats at Wat Pho
UPDATE: ‘Bleach mum’ was the maternal mother of sick boy
Thailand’s monsoon and wet season explained
Bars, nightlife venues may reopen early to mid-June if virus remains in check
Police arrest 3 involved in mystery woman’s marijuana syndicate
19 kilograms of crystal meth, valued around 10 million baht, seized on Thai train
Phuket’s lost summer – looking to 2021 for tourism recovery
Thailand’s property market set to experience brokerage megashift
Pattaya massage shops petition government to be allowed to reopen
Thai car production hits 30 year low
More trouble for ailing Thai Airways as Airbus calls in its debts
Man arrested for growing 1,200 cannabis plants
State of emergency likely to remain through June
Accomplice in Chiang Rai robbery found hanging in Phayao forest
Officers demand 5 million baht bribe, hundreds riot – VIDEO
Man smashes coffee cup on policeman’s head after being told to wear a mask
‘New normal’ seen in shopping malls across Bangkok
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 2
Thailand News Today – April 1, 2020
Trending
- Thailand5 hours ago
Thailand’s monsoon and wet season explained
- Economy2 days ago
Phuket’s lost summer – looking to 2021 for tourism recovery
- Business3 days ago
Thai Fruit Golden Month festivals to be held in 8 Chinese cities
- Bangkok4 days ago
Gas explosion in Pathum Thani destroys garage, 10 cars
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Phuket chef hands out over 2,000 free meals
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Curfew may be shortened another hour – Midnight to 4am
- Business3 days ago
New Thai Airways board will nominate 4 ‘professionals’ to execute restructure
- Business3 days ago
Pattaya hoteliers complain about alleged “quarantine kickbacks”