Gunman killed in Korat shopping centre – 25 dead, more than 40 injured | The Thaiger

Crime
Gunman killed in Korat shopping centre – 25 dead, more than 40 injured
Police report that the Thai army soldier, who shot and killed at least 25 people in a shooting spree in the Korat shopping centre, has been shot dead in an assault by the Hanuman special forces division. Police sources said the 32 year old gunman was shot dead in the “Zone A” area of the shopping mall basement. Another news source is reporting that he was killed near a Foodland supermarket on the basement floor.
The siege inside the Nakhon Ratchasima shopping mall lasted more than 17 hours before the gunman was eventually shot and killed.
The special forces ‘Hanuman’ unit stormed the Terminal 21 shopping mall as dark descended on Korat, the largest city in the north east Thai province of Nakhon Ratchasima. They evacuated hundreds of confused shoppers and workers last night as they continued to hunt for the gunman who was holed up inside the mall, reportedly on the 4th floor at the time, after killing at least 25 people and injuring 31. The shopping centre has 7 floors.
In Thailand it was the holy Makha Bucha Day Buddhist holiday and the western-style shopping centre was packed with locals enjoying the festivities and special celebrations put on inside the mall.
Just before 3am this morning sporadic rounds of gunfire were again heard inside the building. At the same time, about five ambulances arrived at the mall to ferry injured people to local hospitals.
The 32 year old Thai army officer started killing people when he fired randomly at civilians as he drove in a stolen Humvee 4-wheel drive he’d stolen from his army base, to the Terminal 21 shopping centre late yesterday afternoon.
Many more people have been shot and killed inside the mall. The gunman even live-streamed his shootings and captured the mayhem on Facebook before his site was taken down around 7.20pm.
Kul Kaemthong, a cleaner who says he rushed into a room in the 4th floor food court with about 40 others to hide before being evacuated hours later said he was terrified.
“I was really terrified. At that moment, I could not think about anything. When we heard a gunshot, everybody started running for our lives.”
This morning, four more bodies were found on the Ground floor inside the shopping centre.
The massacre is the worst mass shooting in Thailand, a style of event usually associated with mass gun killings in the United States. But Thailand has a population of 69 million people who possess approximately 10 million guns. Thailand already has one of the highest gun homicide rates in Asia. The situation in Korat comes just a month after a Lop Buri gunman, later identified as a local school principal, killed three a people at a gold shop in a suburban shopping mall.
How events unfolded…
The carnage began around 3.30pm when the Thai Army soldier shot dead his commander and two others at the Surathampithak army base in Nakhon Ratchasima, north east Thailand, before stealing weapons, ammunition and a 4-wheel drive Humvee. He is said to be carrying an HK33 assault rifle along with other weapons.
The slain commander was identified as 48 year old Col Anantharot Krasae. Thai media reported that the gunman had some sort of conflict over money with his commanding officer, that escalated into an argument. The reported motive has not been verified by authorities at this stage. A 63 year old woman was also killed at the camp, along with another soldier.
The gunman then headed into town, shooting randomly at citizens along the way, as he made his way to the Korat Terminal 21 mall. The army base is about 14 kilometres from the Terminal 21 shopping centre.
The suspect was identified early as 32 year old Sgt-Maj Jakrapanth Thomma, an ammunition battalion officer working for the 22nd Ammunition Battalion, according to defence ministry spokesman Lt. Gen. Kongcheep Tantravanich speaking to Thai PBS World.
Around 6.30pm there was a flurry of social media showing the soldier getting out of the stolen 4-wheel drive in front of the mall and firing a volley of gunshots, sending people scurrying for cover. The gunfire was ringing out clearly on the streamed footage.
The gunman fired at a cooking gas cylinder. It exploded and burst into fire. He paused for a moment and took a selfie with the fire in the background.
The gunman’s Facebook page was taken offline a few moments later, around 7.20pm. Facebook later confirmed that it had removed the account and “would also take down any other violating content related to this attack”.
Facebook announced in a statement… “Our hearts go out to the victims, their families and the community affected by this tragedy in Thailand. There is no place on Facebook for people who commit this kind of atrocity, nor do we allow people to praise or support this attack.”
The Hanuman unit responded swiftly and arrived from Bangkok by helicopter. They quickly had the shopping centre and environs in a complete lockdown. Police also brought the suspect’s mother from Chaiyaphum province, just to the north of Nakhon Ratchasima, hoping she may be able to assist in negotiations.
Around 8.30pm the Unit said they were preparing to “engage” the shooter inside the shopping centre. In the meantime they helped evacuate as many people as they combed the lower floors of the mall.
“It’s still unclear on which floor or where the gunman is in hiding.”
It has since been reported that the assailant is holding 16 people hostage on the fourth floor of the mall.
At 11.30pm a police spokesperson announced that they had taken control of the Ground, 1st, 2nd and 3rd floors of the mall.
During the evening the army asked local media and netizens to stop streaming live coverage in order to “avoid giving the suspect information about official activities”.
Crime
Soldier seize 100 kilograms of crystal meth in Chiang Mai
A clash with drug runners in Chiang Mai province today resulted in the seizure of around 100 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine, commonly known as “ice,” valued at about 100 million baht. Soldiers, acting on a tip-off, laid an ambush and were waiting for the drug runners.
About 10 smugglers are thought to have been wounded in the the clash, which included forces of police from the Narcotics Suppression Bureau and army rangers. The shootout occurred near the Burmese border in the Mae Ai district of Chiang Mai. Police say the drug runners retreated across the border and left about 100 kilograms of crystal meth at the site.
Elsewhere, police in northern Thailand’s Lampang province arrested a driver and seized more than 172,000 meth pills, or “ya ba,” and about 70 kilograms of crystal meth. The drugs were found during a search of his pickup truck at a road checkpoint..
Police say said the pickup was loaded with vegetables enclosed in a steel cage. Police discovered a large sack hidden under the vegetables. The sack contained 172,200 meth pills and 35 packages of crystal meth, weighing about 70 kilograms in total.
Police say the drugs have a street value about 100 million baht. The driver allegedly confessed he was moving the drugs from Chiang Rai to central Thailand. He was taken to a Lampang police station and charged with transporting illegal drugs with intent to sell.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
Crime
UPDATE: Makha Bucha Day massacre – 25 killed, 31 injured
Hundreds of people were evacuated from Korat’s Terminal 21 shopping mall by late last night following a late afternoon shooting spree that’s currently claimed the lives of 25 and another 31 injured. As of this morning the gunman is still holed up in the shopping mall, apparently with hostages. The shopping centre, and surrounding areas, remains in complete lockdown and under the control of the crack ‘Hanuman’ unit from the Crimes Suppression Division (CSD).
Television footage showed hundreds of shoppers, some with young children, running from the shopping centre. Countless social media streams also broadcast the confusion and news across the internet, including a livestream from the suspect. Crowds of people have been donating blood at local hospitals in response to request to help the many injured patients that started turning up at the Korat hospitals.
This is the way events unfolded yesterday…
The carnage began around 3.30pm when the Thai Army soldier shot dead his commander and two others at the Surathampithak army base in Nakhon Ratchasima, north east Thailand, before stealing weapons, ammunition and a 4-wheel drive Humvee.
The slain commander was identified as 48 year old Col Anantharot Krasae. Thai media reported that the gunman had some sort of conflict over money with his commanding officer, that escalated into an argument. The reported motive has not been verified by authorities at this stage. A 63 year old woman was also killed at the camp, along with another soldier.
The gunman then headed into town, shooting randomly at citizens along the way, as he made his way to the Korat Terminal 21 mall.
The suspect was identified early as 32 year old Sgt-Maj Jakrapanth Thomma, an ammunition battalion officer working for the 22nd Ammunition Battalion, according to defence ministry spokesman Lt. Gen. Kongcheep Tantravanich speaking to Thai PBS World.
Around 6.30pm there was a flurry of social media showing the soldier getting out of the stolen 4-wheel drive in front of the mall and firing a volley of gunshots, sending people scurrying for cover. The gunfire was ringing out clearly on the streamed footage.
The gunman fired at a cooking gas cylinder. It exploded and burst into fire. He paused for a moment and took a selfie with the fire in the background.
The gunman’s Facebook page was taken offline a few moments later, around 7.20pm. Facebook later confirmed that it had removed the account and “would also take down any other violating content related to this attack”.
Facebook announced in a statement… “Our hearts go out to the victims, their families and the community affected by this tragedy in Thailand. There is no place on Facebook for people who commit this kind of atrocity, nor do we allow people to praise or support this attack.”
The Hanuman unit responded swiftly and arrived from Bangkok by helicopter. They quickly had the shopping centre and environs in a complete lockdown. Police also brought the suspect’s mother from Chaiyaphum province, just to the north of Nakhon Ratchasima, hoping she may be able to assist in negotiations.
Around 8.30pm the Unit said they were preparing to “engage” the shooter inside the shopping centre. In the meantime they helped evacuate as many people as they combed the lower floors of the mall.
“It’s still unclear on which floor or where the gunman is in hiding.”
It has since been reported that the assailant is holding 16 people hostage on the fourth floor of the mall.
At 11.30pm a police spokesperson announced that they had taken control of the Ground, 1st, 2nd and 3rd floors of the mall.
During the evening the army asked local media and netizens to stop streaming live coverage in order to “avoid giving the suspect information about official activities”.
The NBTC (National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission) also warned that people streaming inside the mall “were a potential threat to security operations”.
Random posts from the shooter included comments like…
“Nobody can avoid death”
“Should I surrender?”
“Oh shit, I’ve got cramps in my hand.”
“Being rich from taking advantage of others, do they think they can use money in hell?”
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
ช่วงที่ยิงหน้าห้าง ก่อนเข้าไปในห้าง pic.twitter.com/rpD5lbzZQK
— ฮุก31 นครราชสีมา Hook31 (@Hook31_Thailand) February 8, 2020
Crime
UPDATE: Elite forces storm Terminal 21, gunman holding hostages – VIDEO
Following the shootings of innocent civilians by a Thai army sniper earlier this evening in Korat, north eastern Thailand, elite police and army forces of the Crime Suppression Division and Lop Buri-based Special Forces arrived at Terminal 21 shopping mall an hour ago. (Video of their arrival at Terminal 21 below)
The armed gunman is believed to be still be holed up in the Terminal 21 Shopping Mall with many shoppers trapped inside. Some are believed to be hostages. The gunman is armed with an HK military assault rifle. Police believe that he has a range of other weapons and ammunition he also stole from his army base. (Video of the gunman strolling around the corridors of Terminal 21 below)
At least 12 people are confirmed dead, including the gunman’s army commander, an elderly woman, a motorbike taxi driver and a student. Others are feared dead and many are injured. The situation is fluid.
The gunman has been identified as Sgt-Maj Jakrapanth Thomma, an officer attached to the Surathampitak army barracks in Nakhon Ratchasima.
Jakrapanth allegedly shot his commander, 48 year old Colonel Ananrote Krasae, and a 63 year old woman Anong Mitchan, dead, kicking off his killing spree at around 5.30pm. He then shot and injured an army private at in a house in the provincial city district of Korat.
Police allege that a dispute erupted during a meeting over a debt issue, as a possible motive.
The gunman then stole an army Humvee 4-wheel drive and headed for the Terminal 21 shopping mall. He opened fire and shot people indiscriminately while driving. It’s understood he could have killed as many as 10 people as he was heading towards the Terminal 21 shopping centre.
The shooting then continued inside the mall. Police and army troops were deployed to secure the area, including a 2 kilometre perimeter around the mall. Television footage showed shoppers frantically running toward the exits as shots rang out. The gunman also ran a livestreamining event of his rampage on his Facebook page. The page was taken down around 7.20pm this evening.
Amongst a rambling stream of messages posted by the gunman… “No one escapes death.”
He then proceeded to diarise his exploits questioning the numbers of people he’d shot and asking questions…
“Should I surrender?”
Thai PM Prayut Chan-a-cha has been closely monitoring the incident as it unfolds and ordered health officials to provide emergency services “and take good care” of everyone affected by the incident.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Mass shooter inside Korat's Terminal 21
EXCLUSIVE: A security camera footage shows Sgt. Jakkrapanth Thomma inside Terminal 21 shopping mall in Nakhon Ratchasiman province during his shooting rampage that killed at least 12 people. Latest info indicates he's holding 16 people as hostages.https://www.khaosodenglish.com/news/crimecourtscalamity/2020/02/08/rogue-soldier-kills-12-in-rampage-police-say/
Posted by Khaosod English on Saturday, February 8, 2020
Police commandos arrive in Korat
"Hanuman" police commandos arrive in Korat city after a 40-minute helicopter ride from Bangkok to join an operation to kill or capture a gunman who murdered at least 12 people in a shooting rampage. https://www.khaosodenglish.com/news/crimecourtscalamity/2020/02/08/rogue-soldier-kills-12-in-rampage-police-say/
Posted by Khaosod English on Saturday, February 8, 2020
