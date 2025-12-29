Trump says Thailand-Cambodia peace achieved with ‘vey little assistance’ from UN

Key insights from the news Copy US President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire agreement between Thailand and Cambodia, achieved with minimal UN assistance, as of December 27.

Trump praised the swift resolution of the conflict, highlighting strong leadership and decision-making from both countries' leaders.

The conflict resulted in significant casualties, with 27 Thai soldiers and varying reports of Cambodian fatalities, prompting many residents to return home cautiously.

Trump criticized the UN's effectiveness in global conflict resolution, suggesting the US has taken a more active role in promoting peace.

US President Donald Trump said yesterday, December 28, that Thailand and Cambodia returned to peace following a recent ceasefire agreement, claiming the outcome was achieved with “very little assistance” from the United Nations (UN).

Trump made the statement on his social media platform, Truth Social, shortly after the ceasefire agreement between Thailand and Cambodia was reached on Saturday, December 27. In his post, he wrote…

“I am pleased to announce that the breakout fighting between Thailand and Cambodia will stop momentarily, and they will go back to living in peace, as per our recently agreed to original treaty.”

He congratulated the leaders of both countries, praising what he described as a swift and fair resolution to the conflict. Trump said the negotiations demonstrated strong leadership and effective decision-making, adding “It was fast & decisive, as all of these situations should be!”

Trump described the ceasefire as a positive step for regional stability and said it showed how international conflicts should be resolved when decisive action is taken.

However, he also used the announcement to criticise the UN, suggesting that the United States played a more effective role in resolving global conflicts. He stated…

“With all of the wars and conflicts I have settled and stopped … perhaps the United States has become the real United Nations, which has been of very little assistance or help in any of them.”

Trump further criticised the global body, saying it “must start getting active and involved in world peace.”

According to the latest updates on the situation at the border between Thailand and Cambodia, 27 Thai soldiers have lost their lives since the fighting escalated, with three soldiers recently killed in the Nong Chan district of Sa Kaeo province on December 26.

Reports on casualties among Cambodian troops were varied. The Royal Thai Armed Forces previously reported on December 14 that the cumulative Cambodian death toll was at least 221 soldiers. Meanwhile, the 2nd Army Area stated yesterday that 102 Cambodian soldiers were killed during clashes in December alone.

Cambodian local media outlets also reported differently. Some news agencies stated that only seven soldiers were killed.

After around 20 days of conflict, many residents who had fled their homes have started returning from temporary shelters. However, a significant number of evacuees remain cautious, saying they plan to wait at least 72 hours to ensure their safety before returning home.

Officials from both sides reiterated their commitment to the ceasefire and to monitoring mechanisms aimed at preventing further violence.