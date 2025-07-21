4 Thai airports launch fast track for Chinese children and their families

Officials plan similar campaign for kids from other countries

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin14 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, July 21, 2025
58 1 minute read
4 Thai airports launch fast track for Chinese children and their families
Photo via Cops Magazine

The Immigration Bureau has introduced a fast track for Chinese children and their family members at four international airports in Thailand, aimed at visitors travelling during the Chinese school holiday. The bureau also plans to extend the service to young travellers from other countries soon.

Immigration officials launched a campaign titled 暑假愉快通道 (shǔ jià yú kuài tú jìng), or Happy Chinese Summer Channel, to mark the Chinese school break. As part of the initiative, a designated immigration counter is now available for Chinese children and their accompanying family members.

The special lane is currently operational at Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Chiang Mai, and Phuket international airports. The service will be available throughout July to September.

Officials have encouraged Chinese families to look out for standees that will direct them to the fast track. The initiative is expected to cut immigration processing times from approximately 40 minutes to less than 15 minutes for Chinese children.

The Immigration Bureau hopes to serve at least 5,000 Chinese children and family members per day, from an average of 20,000 Chinese arrivals daily.

4 Thai airports launch fast track for Chinese children and their families | News by Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ IMM2Gether

Officials also clarified that the existing priority lanes remain available at all times for children under 12, elderly people, pregnant women, and people with disabilities, regardless of nationality.

In response to public questions regarding the exclusive benefit, officials explained that the campaign followed requests from tourism industry operators, who urged government agencies to help boost Chinese tourism to Thailand.

Related Articles
4 Thai airports launch fast track for Chinese children and their families | News by Thaiger
Photo via Cops Magazine

According to the Immigration Bureau, the number of Chinese tourists dropped by nearly 50% compared to 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Commissioner of Immigration Bureau Division 2, Choengron Rimpadee, yesterday, July 20, told Channel 3 that the bureau also intends to extend a similar fast-track service to young travellers from other countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada, where arrival patterns are reportedly similar.

4 Thai airports launch fast track for Chinese children and their families | News by Thaiger
Photo via Cops Magazine

Despite shortening the service period, the Immigration Bureau affirmed that it continues to enforce strict measures against foreign criminals and passengers deemed at risk of criminal activity. The bureau added that immigration officials have denied entry to over 10,000 passengers due to assessed criminal risks.

Latest Thailand News
Domestic blitz: Pattaya couple left battered in weekend bust-up Pattaya News

Domestic blitz: Pattaya couple left battered in weekend bust-up

7 seconds ago
4 Thai airports launch fast track for Chinese children and their families Thailand News

4 Thai airports launch fast track for Chinese children and their families

14 minutes ago
Student survives fifth-floor fall at Nakhon Ratchasima university Thailand News

Student survives fifth-floor fall at Nakhon Ratchasima university

33 minutes ago
Japanese tourist dodges necklace-nicking trans gang in Pattaya Pattaya News

Japanese tourist dodges necklace-nicking trans gang in Pattaya

47 minutes ago
Thai engineers clear mines after explosion near Cambodia border Thailand News

Thai engineers clear mines after explosion near Cambodia border

57 minutes ago
No place for predators: Phuket cracks down on child sex tourism Phuket News

No place for predators: Phuket cracks down on child sex tourism

1 hour ago
Man under drug influence kills relative in Phrae province Crime News

Man under drug influence kills relative in Phrae province

1 hour ago
Severe storm in Nakhon Si Thammarat causes city-wide blackout Thailand News

Severe storm in Nakhon Si Thammarat causes city-wide blackout

2 hours ago
Arab tourist tries to impress woman but crashes motorcycle into Phuket pharmacy Phuket News

Arab tourist tries to impress woman but crashes motorcycle into Phuket pharmacy

3 hours ago
Bikini banzai! Japanese man fined for racy roadshow in Thailand Thailand News

Bikini banzai! Japanese man fined for racy roadshow in Thailand

3 hours ago
Chinese woman killed by falling tree on Phuket beach (video) Phuket News

Chinese woman killed by falling tree on Phuket beach (video)

3 hours ago
Royal nut: Rare Coco de Mer haul cracks global record in Pattaya Pattaya News

Royal nut: Rare Coco de Mer haul cracks global record in Pattaya

3 hours ago
Eight arrested for murder after Pathum Thani firearm robbery Crime News

Eight arrested for murder after Pathum Thani firearm robbery

4 hours ago
Dead in the water: Mystery body sparks sea of questions near Pattaya Pattaya News

Dead in the water: Mystery body sparks sea of questions near Pattaya

4 hours ago
Naked Russian man jumps to his death at Phuket villa Phuket News

Naked Russian man jumps to his death at Phuket villa

4 hours ago
Dispute between vendors leads to fatal shooting in Bangkok Bangkok News

Dispute between vendors leads to fatal shooting in Bangkok

4 hours ago
Holiday from hell: Aussie murder suspect dies on sleazy Thai escape Phuket News

Holiday from hell: Aussie murder suspect dies on sleazy Thai escape

4 hours ago
Ex-police general disrobes after theft allegations Crime News

Ex-police general disrobes after theft allegations

5 hours ago
Wigged out: Love rat monk caught romping with millionaire mistress Thailand News

Wigged out: Love rat monk caught romping with millionaire mistress

5 hours ago
Thai tour guide killed, 16 foreign tourists rescued after boat capsizes in Surat Thani dam Thailand News

Thai tour guide killed, 16 foreign tourists rescued after boat capsizes in Surat Thani dam

5 hours ago
Motorcycle crash with Mercedes-Benz kills two young men in Pathum Thani Bangkok News

Motorcycle crash with Mercedes-Benz kills two young men in Pathum Thani

5 hours ago
Trouserless tragedy: Third mystery death hits Pattaya Pattaya News

Trouserless tragedy: Third mystery death hits Pattaya

5 hours ago
Heavy rainfall warning issued for 42 Thai provinces Thailand Weather Updates

Heavy rainfall warning issued for 42 Thai provinces

6 hours ago
Woman arrested for trafficking teens at Udon Thani karaoke bar Crime News

Woman arrested for trafficking teens at Udon Thani karaoke bar

1 day ago
Drunk driver crashes into police car in Nonthaburi, two injured Road deaths

Drunk driver crashes into police car in Nonthaburi, two injured

1 day ago
Aviation NewsThailand NewsTourism News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin14 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, July 21, 2025
58 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x