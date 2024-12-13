Thaksin joins daughter Paetongtarn on Pheu Thai train to Hua Hin

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: 15:59, 13 December 2024| Updated: 15:59, 13 December 2024
111 1 minute read
Thaksin joins daughter Paetongtarn on Pheu Thai train to Hua Hin
Photo courtesy of The Nation

In a scene worthy of a political drama, former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra made a grand entrance as he joined his daughter, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, on a luxury train journey to Hua Hin.

The trip, organised for Pheu Thai MPs and ministers, marked a rare public appearance for the controversial patriarch amidst ongoing investigations.

Advertisements

Thaksin boarded the Royal Blossom train at Bang Bamru station, Bangkok, to join the five-carriage delegation that had set off from Hua Lamphong earlier that morning. Among the passengers were Paetongtarn’s siblings, Panthongtae and Pintongta, her husband Pitaka Sukawat, and their children, making it a true family affair.

The ruling party’s top brass, including Deputy PM and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai and Transport Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit, were present. Suriya seized the opportunity to brief Paetongtarn on Thailand’s rail development progress before the train rolled out of Hua Lamphong at 8.30am.

Related news

Thaksin’s arrival, just 50 minutes later, was a showstopper. Greeted by Paetongtarn and former PM Srettha Thavisin at the carriage doors, he embraced his daughter in a photo-op dubbed the “three prime ministers.” He then strolled through the train, shaking hands and exchanging smiles with Pheu Thai MPs before settling down with his family.

Thaksin joins daughter Paetongtarn on Pheu Thai train to Hua Hin | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of The Nation

Thaksin’s participation drew attention, as he is under investigation for allegedly dominating the party from behind the scenes, in violation of the Political Party Act.

Paetongtarn expressed gratitude to Suriya for organising the trip and rail upgrades, admitting it was her first train journey in 20 years. The delegation is set to hold discussions in Hua Hin, where Thaksin will deliver a motivational speech, reported The Nation.

Advertisements
Thaksin joins daughter Paetongtarn on Pheu Thai train to Hua Hin | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of The Nation

In related news, Thailand and Germany reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing rail transport systems, with a focus on efficiency and environmental sustainability. Transport Minister Suriya announced the renewal of the agreement in Bangkok, extending their collaboration for an additional two years.

Latest Thailand News
Thai man kills stepbrother over drug-fuelled chaos in Sisaket Crime News

Thai man kills stepbrother over drug-fuelled chaos in Sisaket

1 hour ago
Fire at Trat co-op narrowly avoided major disaster Crime News

Fire at Trat co-op narrowly avoided major disaster

1 hour ago
Thai teacher accused of striking boy&#8217;s penis with steel ruler Central Thailand News

Thai teacher accused of striking boy’s penis with steel ruler

2 hours ago
Thaksin joins daughter Paetongtarn on Pheu Thai train to Hua Hin Hua Hin News

Thaksin joins daughter Paetongtarn on Pheu Thai train to Hua Hin

2 hours ago
Pooch walk turns pricey: Russian tourist robbed in Pattaya park Crime News

Pooch walk turns pricey: Russian tourist robbed in Pattaya park

2 hours ago
Busted: Police nab drug queenpin in Phuket Crime News

Busted: Police nab drug queenpin in Phuket

2 hours ago
Thai man raises suspicions as mother dies 10 days after chiropractic Crime News

Thai man raises suspicions as mother dies 10 days after chiropractic

2 hours ago
Police crack down on illegal forest farming in Lampang Crime News

Police crack down on illegal forest farming in Lampang

3 hours ago
Father killed in motorbike crash with parked truck in Phatthalung Crime News

Father killed in motorbike crash with parked truck in Phatthalung

3 hours ago
Southern Thai man finally receives 10,000 baht government aid Politics News

Southern Thai man finally receives 10,000 baht government aid

3 hours ago
Thai minibus driver rapes passenger after tricking her into lucky ritual Crime News

Thai minibus driver rapes passenger after tricking her into lucky ritual

3 hours ago
Illegal wildlife trade uncovered in Ratchaburi luxury home raid Crime News

Illegal wildlife trade uncovered in Ratchaburi luxury home raid

4 hours ago
Ex-boxer arrested in Bangkok for violent revenge attack Bangkok News

Ex-boxer arrested in Bangkok for violent revenge attack

4 hours ago
Phuket noise dispute turns violent with two injured in gunfire Crime News

Phuket noise dispute turns violent with two injured in gunfire

4 hours ago
Phuket celebrates Disabled People’s Day with empowering event Phuket News

Phuket celebrates Disabled People’s Day with empowering event

4 hours ago
Bangkok joins Dubai and Miami as top global playground cities Press Room

Bangkok joins Dubai and Miami as top global playground cities

4 hours ago
Thai thief returns stolen motorcycle to police station, motive unclear Crime News

Thai thief returns stolen motorcycle to police station, motive unclear

4 hours ago
Man shoots mother-in-law in Phuket bar after verbal abuse Crime News

Man shoots mother-in-law in Phuket bar after verbal abuse

4 hours ago
Burmese worker found dead with knife wound in Chon Buri Crime News

Burmese worker found dead with knife wound in Chon Buri

5 hours ago
Slick road causes pickup truck accident, injures factory workers Road deaths

Slick road causes pickup truck accident, injures factory workers

5 hours ago
Police raid illegal soil excavation site in Suphan Buri Central Thailand News

Police raid illegal soil excavation site in Suphan Buri

5 hours ago
Police crack down on Chinese-South Korean travel agency scam in Pattaya Crime News

Police crack down on Chinese-South Korean travel agency scam in Pattaya

5 hours ago
Thai loan shark mastermind arrested in Kamphaeng Phet sting Crime News

Thai loan shark mastermind arrested in Kamphaeng Phet sting

6 hours ago
Gunmen attack soldiers aiding flood relief in Narathiwat Crime News

Gunmen attack soldiers aiding flood relief in Narathiwat

6 hours ago
Phu Kradueng park closes after tourist tragedy with wild elephant Thailand News

Phu Kradueng park closes after tourist tragedy with wild elephant

7 hours ago
Hua Hin NewsPolitics NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Fire at Trat co-op narrowly avoided major disaster

Fire at Trat co-op narrowly avoided major disaster

Published: 16:36, 13 December 2024
Thai teacher accused of striking boy&#8217;s penis with steel ruler

Thai teacher accused of striking boy’s penis with steel ruler

Published: 16:07, 13 December 2024
Pooch walk turns pricey: Russian tourist robbed in Pattaya park

Pooch walk turns pricey: Russian tourist robbed in Pattaya park

Published: 15:46, 13 December 2024
Busted: Police nab drug queenpin in Phuket

Busted: Police nab drug queenpin in Phuket

Published: 15:39, 13 December 2024
Check Also
Close