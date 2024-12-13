Thaksin joins daughter Paetongtarn on Pheu Thai train to Hua Hin

Photo courtesy of The Nation

In a scene worthy of a political drama, former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra made a grand entrance as he joined his daughter, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, on a luxury train journey to Hua Hin.

The trip, organised for Pheu Thai MPs and ministers, marked a rare public appearance for the controversial patriarch amidst ongoing investigations.

Thaksin boarded the Royal Blossom train at Bang Bamru station, Bangkok, to join the five-carriage delegation that had set off from Hua Lamphong earlier that morning. Among the passengers were Paetongtarn’s siblings, Panthongtae and Pintongta, her husband Pitaka Sukawat, and their children, making it a true family affair.

The ruling party’s top brass, including Deputy PM and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai and Transport Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit, were present. Suriya seized the opportunity to brief Paetongtarn on Thailand’s rail development progress before the train rolled out of Hua Lamphong at 8.30am.

Thaksin’s arrival, just 50 minutes later, was a showstopper. Greeted by Paetongtarn and former PM Srettha Thavisin at the carriage doors, he embraced his daughter in a photo-op dubbed the “three prime ministers.” He then strolled through the train, shaking hands and exchanging smiles with Pheu Thai MPs before settling down with his family.

Thaksin’s participation drew attention, as he is under investigation for allegedly dominating the party from behind the scenes, in violation of the Political Party Act.

Paetongtarn expressed gratitude to Suriya for organising the trip and rail upgrades, admitting it was her first train journey in 20 years. The delegation is set to hold discussions in Hua Hin, where Thaksin will deliver a motivational speech, reported The Nation.

In related news, Thailand and Germany reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing rail transport systems, with a focus on efficiency and environmental sustainability. Transport Minister Suriya announced the renewal of the agreement in Bangkok, extending their collaboration for an additional two years.