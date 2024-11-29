Thaksin hits the road to boost Pheu Thai’s PAO hopes

Photo courtesy of Pheu Thai Party via Bangkok Post

Former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra is back in the political spotlight, gearing up to help Pheu Thai candidates in key Provincial Administrative Organisation (PAO) races. After a triumphant showing in Udon Thani, the party is looking to capitalise on its momentum with Thaksin as its secret weapon.

A party insider revealed the 74 year old former PM will visit Ubon Ratchathani on December 11, coinciding with the opening day for candidacy applications. The visit includes a strategy meeting with local party heavyweights at the home of Pheu Thai MP Worasit Kaltinan. While no official endorsement for candidate Kan Kaltinan, a former PAO chairman, has been announced, Thaksin’s presence is expected to rally the faithful.

Thaksin’s involvement follows his successful support for Pheu Thai’s Sarawut Petchpanomporn in Udon Thani. Sarawut clinched victory on November 24 with 327,487 votes, defeating the People’s Party’s Kanisorn Khurirang, who garnered 268,675. Thaksin’s speeches at a November rally drew 5,000 attendees, solidifying his reputation as a vote-magnet.

The political tour doesn’t stop there. Thaksin will head to Chiang Mai on December 23 and later visit Sisaket to bolster other Pheu Thai candidates. However, his daughter, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, will steer clear of these events to avoid accusations of power misuse, the source said.

Pheu Thai Secretary General Prasert Jantararuangtong exuded confidence, citing the Udon Thani win as a boost to party morale.

“The nationwide PAO race in February will see us field candidates across numerous provinces.”

Prasert added that there is a need to consolidate support in regions like Chiang Mai, where the party faces stiff competition from the People’s Party, reported Bangkok Post.

With 29 provinces exempt from February’s polls, the remaining elections could shape Pheu Thai’s regional dominance. Thaksin’s hands-on approach may just be the party’s ace in the hole.

In related news, the Election Commission (EC) remains steadfast in its investigation into allegations against Thaksin, focusing on claims of his manipulation of the Pheu Thai Party and interference in the coalition government.