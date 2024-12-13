Thai teacher accused of striking boy’s penis with steel ruler

A Thai mother exposed the cruel behaviour of a teacher in the central province of Prachin Buri who allegedly struck her three year old son’s penis with a steel ruler causing severe injury.

The mother contacted several Thai news agencies to publicise her son’s story and seek appropriate punishment for the accused teacher. Channel 7 interviewed the family on December 12 and discovered that the abuse came to light on November 7.

Advertisements

The boy‘s grandmother told the media that she was bathing her grandson, as usual, when he screamed and said that his penis hurt. She did not pay attention to the pain until the boy cried and told her about it again two hours later.

The grandmother carefully checked his private parts and found bruising, so she immediately took the boy to hospital and called his mother. The boy was admitted to hospital overnight due to the inflammation of his genitals.

The boy’s mother, 30 year old Darika, told the media that she continued to ask her son about the pain until he revealed that it was the result of being punished at school.

According to the boy, the teacher hit his genitals with a steel ruler because he tore his book during class. Darika contacted the teacher about the matter but the teacher denied the accusation, saying the boy might have hurt himself while playing or contracted an illness outside school.

Darika emphasised to the media that the medical examination confirmed that the boy had not been bitten by insects or contracted any diseases.

Advertisements

Darika filed a complaint with the police but officers refused to accept it and asked her to wait for the official medical documentation, which could delay the case.

Consequently, Darika brought the matter to the media, hoping to expedite the justice process.

The Ban Phra Sub-district Administrative Organisation chief later insisted to Channel 7 that officials checked the classroom security cameras and found no evidence of the abuse the boy described.

The teacher also told the sub-district officials that the day the boy claimed the incident occurred was a day off.

The investigation’s conclusions and next steps are yet to be updated.