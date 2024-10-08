All aboard: Bangkok’s scenic train adventures are ready to roll

Photo courtesy of The Nation

To boost domestic tourism, the Transport Ministry has revealed a schedule of enchanting train journeys departing from Bangkok, running from October through February. These special services, which include steam locomotives, promise to generate income for local communities while providing unforgettable experiences for travellers.

Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit announced yesterday, October 7, that three train options would be available over the next five months: the luxurious Royal Blossom, the nostalgic Kiha 183, and the charming steam locomotives from the Second World War era. Both the Royal Blossom and Kiha 183 were generously donated to the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) by Japan and have been exquisitely refurbished, boasting stylish interiors and full amenities.

Tourists can choose between day trips or overnight excursions, scheduled for weekends, holidays, and special occasions.

“We have a wide variety of itineraries that cater to all travellers, whether they seek adventure, relaxation, eco-tourism, or cultural experiences.”

The Royal Blossom offers unparalleled luxury, featuring air-conditioned cabins with 180-degree panoramic views of the stunning scenery. A one-day trip costs 1,799 baht per person, including meals, drinks, a tour guide service, shuttle bus fees, and accident insurance.

For those who prefer a classic rail experience, the Kiha 183 offers day trips for 1,499 baht and overnight stays for 3,999 baht, covering meals, drinks, tour guide service, shuttle bus fees, room charges, and accident insurance.

The WWII steam locomotive will operate special trips to historical provinces, including Ayutthaya on Chulalongkorn Memorial Day, October 23 and Chachoengsao on Father’s Day, December 5, with tickets priced at 329 baht for standard cabins and between 529 and 799 baht for air-conditioned options, which include snacks and drinks, reported The Nation.

Tour programmes and seat bookings can be made at any train station nationwide or via the D-Ticket mobile app. For more information, call the SRT’s 1690 hotline.

In related news, plans for a game-changing rail link to Phuket are gathering steam—but officials are staying tight-lipped. Phang Nga Governor Supoj Rotreuang Na Nongkhai has just held a high-level meeting to review the ambitious project connecting Tha Noon in Takua Thung district to Phuket International Airport.