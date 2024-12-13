Pooch walk turns pricey: Russian tourist robbed in Pattaya park

Photo courtesy of Pattaya News

A routine morning dog walk turned into a nightmare for a Russian tourist in Pattaya after brazen thieves snatched her valuables and fled into the early dawn.

Pattaya police were called to a small park near Jomtien Second Road today at 5.30am, today, December 13, following reports of a foreigner being robbed.

Kalishenko, a 33 year old Russian national, recounted her ordeal to officers using a translation app. She explained that two men on a motorbike approached her, grabbed her bag, and sped off.

The stolen items included gold earrings, a condo key card, AirPods, 5,000 baht in cash, and personal documents.

“I didn’t even see it coming.”

A local security guard, 21 year old Weerawat, witnessed part of the incident.

“I saw a commotion and rode over to help, but by the time I got close, the robbers were already gone.”

The culprits, described as two Thai men on a Honda Wave motorbike, made their escape towards Jomtien Second Road.

Police and the Sawang Boriboon Foundation swiftly responded to the scene, assuring the victim that they would use CCTV footage from nearby cameras to track down the suspects. Kalishenko was later directed to file a formal complaint at the Dongtan Police Substation.

This incident serves as a stark reminder to both tourists and residents to remain vigilant, especially in secluded areas during off-peak hours. Local police have urged anyone with information to come forward as the investigation intensifies, reported Pattaya News.

In related news, police arrested a Thai man for stealing from a Russian couple while the victims were enjoying Kata Beach in Phuket.

The Russian couple, whose identities remain undisclosed, filed a theft complaint at Karon Police Station at around 8am on October 18. They reported that they visited Kata Beach and left their belongings unattended while enjoying the beach.