Thai-German rail partnership renewed for sustainable transport

Published: 17:59, 12 December 2024
Thailand and Germany reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing rail transport systems, with a focus on efficiency and environmental sustainability. Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit announced the renewal of the agreement in Bangkok, extending their collaboration for an additional two years.

The bilateral agreement, initially signed on November 23, 2016, has been renewed twice, reflecting both nations’ dedication to advancing rail technology and promoting environmental conservation.

Suriya highlighted the significance of this partnership.

“This has demonstrated both nations’ dedication to jointly promoting new rail system technology as a means for sustaining environmental protection.”

Ernst Reichel, representing Germany, emphasised the importance of the collaboration in addressing global issues like climate change and resource management. He noted that the partnership between Thailand and Germany exemplifies how countries can work together to overcome significant challenges.

“This is a potential way of working to secure a flexible and sustainable future for later generations.”

The German-Thai Railway Association (GTRA) remains instrumental in facilitating ongoing cooperation. Comprised of industry experts, rail operators, consultants, and educators, the GTRA ensures the continuity of rail development efforts between the two nations.

Under this renewed agreement, Germany continues to provide Thailand with technical support crucial for developing its rail infrastructure. This support has been pivotal in reducing carbon emissions and exploring more eco-friendly transport options.

Suriya acknowledged the impact of German assistance in advancing several rail projects in Thailand, including the Blue Line electric rail system, the Airport Rail Link, and Suvarnabhumi Airport’s Automated People Mover (APM). These innovations, born from the Thai-German partnership, have contributed significantly to enhancing the country’s rail transport capabilities, reported Bangkok Post.

The ongoing collaboration not only highlights the mutual benefits of international cooperation but also sets a precedent for future initiatives aimed at sustainable development in rail transport.

In related news, Thailand is gearing up to soar as the region’s top aviation hub, thanks to a high-flying partnership with European aerospace giant Airbus.

