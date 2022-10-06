Connect with us

Thailand

Thailand voted No.3 in list of ‘Top Countries In The World 2022’

Thailand was voted No.3 best country in the world to travel to in this year’s Readers’ Choice Awards by Conde Nast Traveler Magazine. Europe dominated the list of 48 countries, with Thailand and Singapore the only Southeast Asian nations to make the top 10.

Thousands of people voted in numerous ‘best of’ lists… best countries, cities, islands, resorts, hotels, etc. Thai locations ranked highly in several categories…

Top 10 Countries In The World 2022

  1. Portugal 91.22
  2. Japan 91.17
  3. Thailand 90.46
  4. Singapore 90.09
  5. India 90.01
  6. Greece 89.79
  7. Denmark 89.62
  8. The United Kingdom 89.12
  9. Italy 89.12
  10. New Zealand 89.01

Readers also voted for “Best Cities In The World” to travel to, where Bangkok came in fourth place.

Top 10 Best Cities In The World 2022

  1. San Miguel de Allende, Mexico 92.94
  2. Singapore 89.49
  3. Victoria, Canada 89.46
  4. Bangkok, Thailand 89.36
  5. San Sebastian, Spain 89.15
  6. Tokyo, Japan 88.32
  7. Merida, Mexico 88.30
  8. Quebec City, Canada 88.29
  9. Cape Town, South Africa 88.27
  10. Mumbai, India 88.27

Top Islands In Asia 2022

  1. Boracay, Philippines 95.13
  2. Bali, Indonesia 93.9
  3. Koh Samui, Thailand 92.13
  4. Langkawi, Malaysia 90.97
  5. Phuket, Thailand 90.88
  6. Phu Quoc, Vietnam 89.77
  7. Sri Lanka 89.17
  8. Palawan, Philippines 88.99
  9. Okinawa & Ryuku Islands, Japan 83
  10. Phi Phi Islands, Thailand 76.41

Readers also voted in a Thailand-specific list…

The Top 15 Resorts In Thailand

  1. Rosewood Phuket 99.49
  2. Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp & Resort in Chiang Rai 97.63
  3. COMO Point Yamu in Phuket 96.62
  4. The Nai Harn in Phuket 96.52
  5. Aleenta Phuket Resort & Spa 96.52
  6. Angsana Laguna Phuket 96.51
  7. The Slate in Phuket 96.09
  8. Anantara Hua Hin Resort 95.46
  9. The Sarojin in Khao Lak 94.74
  10. Banyan Tree Samui 94.73
  11. Anantara Chiang Mai Resort 94.59
  12. Trisara in Phuket 93.16
  13. Sofitel Krabi Phokeethra Golf & Spa Resort 92.02
  14. Pimalai Resort & Spa in Koh Lanta 91.94
  15. Avani+ Samui Resort 91.65

There has never been a better time to explore these desirable locations since Thailand removed all remaining Covid-19 entry restrictions and requirements on October 1.

  Win a 3-night beachfront stay at Four Points by Sheraton Phuket by taking a short Thaiger Survey HERE!

 

DoUKnowWhoIAm
2022-10-06 13:04
Denmark beats Italy etc. I wouldnt take this survay to seriously.
Gluayyai
2022-10-06 14:11
1 hour ago, DoUKnowWhoIAm said: Denmark beats Italy etc. I wouldnt take this survay to seriously. Cheers thanks for the heads up . I thougt surveys like this were always 100% correct. Especially since there has been fa travel tourist…

Leah is a translator and news writer for the Thaiger. Leah studied East Asian Religions and Thai Studies at the University of Leeds and Chiang Mai University. Leah covers crime, politics, environment, human rights, entertainment, travel and culture in Thailand and southeast Asia.

