Thailand
Thailand voted No.3 in list of ‘Top Countries In The World 2022’
Thailand was voted No.3 best country in the world to travel to in this year’s Readers’ Choice Awards by Conde Nast Traveler Magazine. Europe dominated the list of 48 countries, with Thailand and Singapore the only Southeast Asian nations to make the top 10.
Thousands of people voted in numerous ‘best of’ lists… best countries, cities, islands, resorts, hotels, etc. Thai locations ranked highly in several categories…
Top 10 Countries In The World 2022
- Portugal 91.22
- Japan 91.17
- Thailand 90.46
- Singapore 90.09
- India 90.01
- Greece 89.79
- Denmark 89.62
- The United Kingdom 89.12
- Italy 89.12
- New Zealand 89.01
Readers also voted for “Best Cities In The World” to travel to, where Bangkok came in fourth place.
Top 10 Best Cities In The World 2022
- San Miguel de Allende, Mexico 92.94
- Singapore 89.49
- Victoria, Canada 89.46
- Bangkok, Thailand 89.36
- San Sebastian, Spain 89.15
- Tokyo, Japan 88.32
- Merida, Mexico 88.30
- Quebec City, Canada 88.29
- Cape Town, South Africa 88.27
- Mumbai, India 88.27
Top Islands In Asia 2022
- Boracay, Philippines 95.13
- Bali, Indonesia 93.9
- Koh Samui, Thailand 92.13
- Langkawi, Malaysia 90.97
- Phuket, Thailand 90.88
- Phu Quoc, Vietnam 89.77
- Sri Lanka 89.17
- Palawan, Philippines 88.99
- Okinawa & Ryuku Islands, Japan 83
- Phi Phi Islands, Thailand 76.41
Readers also voted in a Thailand-specific list…
The Top 15 Resorts In Thailand
- Rosewood Phuket 99.49
- Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp & Resort in Chiang Rai 97.63
- COMO Point Yamu in Phuket 96.62
- The Nai Harn in Phuket 96.52
- Aleenta Phuket Resort & Spa 96.52
- Angsana Laguna Phuket 96.51
- The Slate in Phuket 96.09
- Anantara Hua Hin Resort 95.46
- The Sarojin in Khao Lak 94.74
- Banyan Tree Samui 94.73
- Anantara Chiang Mai Resort 94.59
- Trisara in Phuket 93.16
- Sofitel Krabi Phokeethra Golf & Spa Resort 92.02
- Pimalai Resort & Spa in Koh Lanta 91.94
- Avani+ Samui Resort 91.65
There has never been a better time to explore these desirable locations since Thailand removed all remaining Covid-19 entry restrictions and requirements on October 1.
- Win a 3-night beachfront stay at Four Points by Sheraton Phuket by taking a short Thaiger Survey HERE!
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Meditation retreat in lush garden setting coming up in central Thailand
Death of 66 children linked to an Indian cough medicine
BREAKING: at least 32 dead in mass shooting at nursery in northeast Thailand
Segafredo Zanetti Coffee teamed up with Bangkok Airways and hosted “Bangkok Airways Surf Festival 2022”
Drug traffickers and rangers battle in gunfight on Thai-Burmese border
Strong emotions and tea on the Myanmar border
Shark warning – illegal Chinese money lenders nailed in Pattaya
Bangkok airport shames driver for parking in disabled bay
Never forget Thailand’s October 6 massacre
Angry American man smashes up a Thai man’s car
What to pack for a holiday in Thailand: The essential packing guide
Rumours of tension between Prayut and Prawit over flood comments
Jealous husband allegedly kills wife
Taiwan prepares for battle with China
17 of Thailand’s national parks close waterfalls and attractions due to floods
North Korea fires two ballistic missiles in direction of Japan
Experienced tattoo studios in Bangkok to get your next tattoo
Things to do in Bangkok that cost next to nothing (2022)
What to pack for a holiday in Thailand: The essential packing guide
10 underrated places to visit in Thailand
Bangkok asks companies to let employees work from home until October 7
OnlyFans star sentenced to six years in prison in Myanmar
VIDEO: 500 year old Buddhist stupa collapses in Chiang Mai revealing hidden treasures
Thailand’s strange laws – 10 strange laws in Thailand
Bangkok Secret Nightlife – Bangkok Red Light District Secret Museum
Snitching on parking space hoggers could earn you 5,000 baht in Thailand
Maya Bay reopens once again to the public
20 baht notes printed with errors, says Bank of Thailand
Thai actress believes she was drugged on BTS train
What $100,000 buys you for a condo in Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Koh Samui and Hua Hin
Storm Noru weakens from typhoon to depression as it moves across Thailand
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Best of1 day ago
Experienced tattoo studios in Bangkok to get your next tattoo
-
360 Reviews3 hours ago
What to pack for a holiday in Thailand: The essential packing guide
-
Best of1 day ago
10 underrated places to visit in Thailand
-
Bangkok2 days ago
Bangkok asks companies to let employees work from home until October 7
-
SMART Visa1 day ago
Starting a business and obtaining SMART Visa in Thailand is easy with Startup Booster
-
Environment3 days ago
Maya Bay reopens once again to the public
-
Bangkok1 day ago
Thai actress believes she was drugged on BTS train
-
Thailand3 days ago
Thailand’s cold season expected to hit in late October
Recent comments: