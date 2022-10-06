Hot News
North Korea fires two ballistic missiles in direction of Japan
North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward Japan just two days after firing an intermediate-range missile over the country on Tuesday. The move was seen as a response to the back-and-forth display of military assets between the countries. North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward its east coast on Thursday in the direction of Japan, following joint South Korean and US missile drills. The US also returned an aircraft carrier to the region in response to North Korea’s missile tests.
The missile launch by North Korea was the sixth in just 12 days. It was the first since the IRBM was launched over Japan. South Korea and Japan reported the newest launch, with the Japan Coast Guard saying it appears it has already landed. Japan’s Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida, told The Straits Times that the move is unacceptable.
“This is the sixth time in the short period just counting the ones from the end of September. This absolutely cannot be tolerated.”
The launch came about an hour after North Korea condemned the US for meeting with the UN Security Council to discuss increasing sanctions against the country. North Korea claims the measures were a “just” response to the South Korea-US joint drills.
The US says Russia and China are protecting North Korean leader Kim Jong Un by shielding him from more UN Security Council sanctions. Linda Thomas-Greenfield, US Ambassador to the UN, says two Security Council members have enabled Kim Jong Un.
“The DPRK (North Korea) has enjoyed blanket protection from two members of this council.”
According to The Straits Times, the 15-member council met yesterday after North Korea test-fired a ballistic missile on Tuesday. The aircraft-destroying missile flew over Japan, prompting the country to warn residents to take cover. Nine Security Council members condemned North Korea’s government over its missile launching in a joint statement. Those countries were the US, France, Albania, Britain, Ireland, India, Brazil, United Arab Emirates and Norway.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Meditation retreat in lush garden setting coming up in central Thailand
Death of 66 children linked to an Indian cough medicine
BREAKING: at least 32 dead in mass shooting at nursery in northeast Thailand
Segafredo Zanetti Coffee teamed up with Bangkok Airways and hosted “Bangkok Airways Surf Festival 2022”
Drug traffickers and rangers battle in gunfight on Thai-Burmese border
Strong emotions and tea on the Myanmar border
Shark warning – illegal Chinese money lenders nailed in Pattaya
Bangkok airport shames driver for parking in disabled bay
Never forget Thailand’s October 6 massacre
Angry American man smashes up a Thai man’s car
What to pack for a holiday in Thailand: The essential packing guide
Rumours of tension between Prayut and Prawit over flood comments
Jealous husband allegedly kills wife
Taiwan prepares for battle with China
17 of Thailand’s national parks close waterfalls and attractions due to floods
North Korea fires two ballistic missiles in direction of Japan
Experienced tattoo studios in Bangkok to get your next tattoo
Things to do in Bangkok that cost next to nothing (2022)
What to pack for a holiday in Thailand: The essential packing guide
10 underrated places to visit in Thailand
Bangkok asks companies to let employees work from home until October 7
OnlyFans star sentenced to six years in prison in Myanmar
VIDEO: 500 year old Buddhist stupa collapses in Chiang Mai revealing hidden treasures
Thailand’s strange laws – 10 strange laws in Thailand
Bangkok Secret Nightlife – Bangkok Red Light District Secret Museum
Snitching on parking space hoggers could earn you 5,000 baht in Thailand
Maya Bay reopens once again to the public
20 baht notes printed with errors, says Bank of Thailand
Thai actress believes she was drugged on BTS train
What $100,000 buys you for a condo in Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Koh Samui and Hua Hin
Storm Noru weakens from typhoon to depression as it moves across Thailand
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Best of1 day ago
Experienced tattoo studios in Bangkok to get your next tattoo
-
360 Reviews3 hours ago
What to pack for a holiday in Thailand: The essential packing guide
-
Best of1 day ago
10 underrated places to visit in Thailand
-
Bangkok2 days ago
Bangkok asks companies to let employees work from home until October 7
-
SMART Visa1 day ago
Starting a business and obtaining SMART Visa in Thailand is easy with Startup Booster
-
Environment3 days ago
Maya Bay reopens once again to the public
-
Bangkok1 day ago
Thai actress believes she was drugged on BTS train
-
Thailand3 days ago
Thailand’s cold season expected to hit in late October