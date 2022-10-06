North Korea fires two ballistic missiles in direction of Japan

North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward Japan just two days after firing an intermediate-range missile over the country on Tuesday. The move was seen as a response to the back-and-forth display of military assets between the countries. North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward its east coast on Thursday in the direction of Japan, following joint South Korean and US missile drills. The US also returned an aircraft carrier to the region in response to North Korea’s missile tests.

The missile launch by North Korea was the sixth in just 12 days. It was the first since the IRBM was launched over Japan. South Korea and Japan reported the newest launch, with the Japan Coast Guard saying it appears it has already landed. Japan’s Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida, told The Straits Times that the move is unacceptable.

“This is the sixth time in the short period just counting the ones from the end of September. This absolutely cannot be tolerated.”

The launch came about an hour after North Korea condemned the US for meeting with the UN Security Council to discuss increasing sanctions against the country. North Korea claims the measures were a “just” response to the South Korea-US joint drills.

The US says Russia and China are protecting North Korean leader Kim Jong Un by shielding him from more UN Security Council sanctions. Linda Thomas-Greenfield, US Ambassador to the UN, says two Security Council members have enabled Kim Jong Un.

“The DPRK (North Korea) has enjoyed blanket protection from two members of this council.”

According to The Straits Times, the 15-member council met yesterday after North Korea test-fired a ballistic missile on Tuesday. The aircraft-destroying missile flew over Japan, prompting the country to warn residents to take cover. Nine Security Council members condemned North Korea’s government over its missile launching in a joint statement. Those countries were the US, France, Albania, Britain, Ireland, India, Brazil, United Arab Emirates and Norway.