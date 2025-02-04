Thai father shoots friend dead for repeated assaults on his daughter

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin10 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, February 4, 2025
385 2 minutes read
Thai father shoots friend dead for repeated assaults on his daughter
Photo via Nation TV DailyNews

A Thai father shot dead his close friend yesterday for repeated assaults on his 11 year old daughter at her school in the Isaan province of Chaiyaphum.

Officers from Mueang Chaiyaphum Police Station investigated the murder of 31 year old Kittiwet at a petrol vending machine in the Mueang district of Chaiyaphum province at around 2pm, February 3. Kittiwet had sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his left eye, head, and body.

Advertisements

More than 10 bullet casings were scattered on the ground. Near Kittiwet’s body was his motorcycle, a black Honda Wave without a registration plate. He was believed to have been shot while refuelling his vehicle.

Kittiwet’s family members confirmed his identity at the scene and informed police that his close friend, 31 year old Gun, had visited their shared home three times looking for Kittiwet, but he was not there.

Related Articles

Gun’s mother, 58 year old Boonyong, also arrived at the scene and confirmed to the police that her son was the killer.

Boonyong stated that Gun was furious after Kittiwet repeatedly attacked his daughter at her school, to the point that she no longer wanted to attend. Gun had urged Kittiwet to stop, but Kittiwet ignored him, prompting Gun to file a police report. However, the police were unable to prevent the physical assaults.

Thai man shot dead close friend for assaulting his daughter
Photo via Channel 8

Kittiwet had recently gone to the girl’s school and assaulted her again, which led Gun to commit the crime. Boonyong said she did not know Kittiwet’s motive for attacking the young girl.

Advertisements

Police tracked down Gun at a rubber plantation in the area. His 27 year old friend, Watcharin, was found to have helped him hide from arrest.

Gun confirmed his mother’s account, stating that Kittiwet had hurt his daughter, leaving wounds and bruises on her arms. Gun said he loved his daughter deeply and had never punished or harmed her, which made him even angrier at Kittiwet.

Thai man kills friend for attacking his daughter
Photo via Channel 7

Gun added that he had attempted to resolve the issue multiple times but Kittiwet had avoided meeting or speaking with him. He became even more concerned for his daughter’s safety after discovering that Kittiwet had previously been arrested for drug use.

Gun was charged with intentional murder, which carries a penalty of death, life imprisonment, or imprisonment for 15 to 20 years under Section 288 of the Criminal Code.

He was also charged under Section 7 of the Act on Firearms, Ammunition, Explosives, Fireworks, and Imitation Firearms for possessing a firearm without permission. The penalty is up to 10 years in prison, a fine of up to 20,000 baht, or both.

Thai man murders friend for assaulting his daughter
Photo via Channel 7

Latest Thailand News
Chinese gambling trio busted in Bangkok luxury condo raid Bangkok News

Chinese gambling trio busted in Bangkok luxury condo raid

9 hours ago
Toxic smog disrupts Bangkok flights as PM2.5 levels soar Aviation News

Toxic smog disrupts Bangkok flights as PM2.5 levels soar

9 hours ago
Ex-boxer knocked out by law after drug-fuelled crime spree Crime News

Ex-boxer knocked out by law after drug-fuelled crime spree

9 hours ago
Thailand tourists surge by 21% despite safety fears Bangkok News

Thailand tourists surge by 21% despite safety fears

9 hours ago
Chinese-American arrested for antisocial behaviour with fireworks Crime News

Chinese-American arrested for antisocial behaviour with fireworks

9 hours ago
Bangkok man arrested for setting fire to relative&#8217;s pickup Bangkok News

Bangkok man arrested for setting fire to relative’s pickup

9 hours ago
Israeli fugitive wanted for stabbing caught hiding in Pattaya Crime News

Israeli fugitive wanted for stabbing caught hiding in Pattaya

10 hours ago
6 best non-dairy ice cream places in Bangkok Bangkok Travel

6 best non-dairy ice cream places in Bangkok

10 hours ago
Thai father shoots friend dead for repeated assaults on his daughter Crime News

Thai father shoots friend dead for repeated assaults on his daughter

10 hours ago
Man arrested with 3.2 million meth pills in Mukdahan after car crash Crime News

Man arrested with 3.2 million meth pills in Mukdahan after car crash

10 hours ago
Pharmacist in Buriram narrowly escapes attack by six American Bullies Thailand News

Pharmacist in Buriram narrowly escapes attack by six American Bullies

10 hours ago
Fire in Trang car paint shop causes millions in damage Crime News

Fire in Trang car paint shop causes millions in damage

10 hours ago
Thai woman files theft report but police mistakenly list her as thief Crime News

Thai woman files theft report but police mistakenly list her as thief

10 hours ago
Thai teen saved from drowning in Chao Phraya River Bangkok News

Thai teen saved from drowning in Chao Phraya River

10 hours ago
Wildfires in Tak worsen air quality, efforts to contain blaze continue Thailand News

Wildfires in Tak worsen air quality, efforts to contain blaze continue

10 hours ago
Five Myanmar nationals caught crossing into Thailand illegally Crime News

Five Myanmar nationals caught crossing into Thailand illegally

11 hours ago
Drunk French tourist crashes into Patong cop, arrested on the spot Crime News

Drunk French tourist crashes into Patong cop, arrested on the spot

11 hours ago
4 from over 100 Thai women rescued from illegal surrogacy in Georgia Crime News

4 from over 100 Thai women rescued from illegal surrogacy in Georgia

11 hours ago
British tourist&#8217;s bribery tale jailed as ‘untrue’ by Pattaya police chief Crime News

British tourist’s bribery tale jailed as ‘untrue’ by Pattaya police chief

11 hours ago
Thailand’s 34 billion baht railway plan to boost trade and tourism South Thailand News

Thailand’s 34 billion baht railway plan to boost trade and tourism

11 hours ago
Blaze at Trang car repair shop causes 10 million baht damage Thailand News

Blaze at Trang car repair shop causes 10 million baht damage

12 hours ago
Drunken tourist passes out in front of Pattaya Police Station Crime News

Drunken tourist passes out in front of Pattaya Police Station

12 hours ago
Thailand caps airfares to curb Songkran holiday price hikes Thailand News

Thailand caps airfares to curb Songkran holiday price hikes

12 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s most polluted areas revealed in air quality report Environment News

Thailand’s most polluted areas revealed in air quality report

12 hours ago
Thai couple seeks answers after unborn baby vanishes from womb and hospital records Central Thailand News

Thai couple seeks answers after unborn baby vanishes from womb and hospital records

12 hours ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin10 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, February 4, 2025
385 2 minutes read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Related Articles

Ex-boxer knocked out by law after drug-fuelled crime spree

Ex-boxer knocked out by law after drug-fuelled crime spree

9 hours ago
Thailand tourists surge by 21% despite safety fears

Thailand tourists surge by 21% despite safety fears

9 hours ago
Chinese-American arrested for antisocial behaviour with fireworks

Chinese-American arrested for antisocial behaviour with fireworks

9 hours ago
Bangkok man arrested for setting fire to relative&#8217;s pickup

Bangkok man arrested for setting fire to relative’s pickup

9 hours ago