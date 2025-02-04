Thai father shoots friend dead for repeated assaults on his daughter

Photo via Nation TV DailyNews

A Thai father shot dead his close friend yesterday for repeated assaults on his 11 year old daughter at her school in the Isaan province of Chaiyaphum.

Officers from Mueang Chaiyaphum Police Station investigated the murder of 31 year old Kittiwet at a petrol vending machine in the Mueang district of Chaiyaphum province at around 2pm, February 3. Kittiwet had sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his left eye, head, and body.

Advertisements

More than 10 bullet casings were scattered on the ground. Near Kittiwet’s body was his motorcycle, a black Honda Wave without a registration plate. He was believed to have been shot while refuelling his vehicle.

Kittiwet’s family members confirmed his identity at the scene and informed police that his close friend, 31 year old Gun, had visited their shared home three times looking for Kittiwet, but he was not there.

Gun’s mother, 58 year old Boonyong, also arrived at the scene and confirmed to the police that her son was the killer.

Boonyong stated that Gun was furious after Kittiwet repeatedly attacked his daughter at her school, to the point that she no longer wanted to attend. Gun had urged Kittiwet to stop, but Kittiwet ignored him, prompting Gun to file a police report. However, the police were unable to prevent the physical assaults.

Kittiwet had recently gone to the girl’s school and assaulted her again, which led Gun to commit the crime. Boonyong said she did not know Kittiwet’s motive for attacking the young girl.

Advertisements

Police tracked down Gun at a rubber plantation in the area. His 27 year old friend, Watcharin, was found to have helped him hide from arrest.

Gun confirmed his mother’s account, stating that Kittiwet had hurt his daughter, leaving wounds and bruises on her arms. Gun said he loved his daughter deeply and had never punished or harmed her, which made him even angrier at Kittiwet.

Gun added that he had attempted to resolve the issue multiple times but Kittiwet had avoided meeting or speaking with him. He became even more concerned for his daughter’s safety after discovering that Kittiwet had previously been arrested for drug use.

Gun was charged with intentional murder, which carries a penalty of death, life imprisonment, or imprisonment for 15 to 20 years under Section 288 of the Criminal Code.

He was also charged under Section 7 of the Act on Firearms, Ammunition, Explosives, Fireworks, and Imitation Firearms for possessing a firearm without permission. The penalty is up to 10 years in prison, a fine of up to 20,000 baht, or both.