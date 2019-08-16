Thai GM’s diesel plant in Rayong builds 500,000th engine | The Thaiger

Business
Thai GM’s diesel plant in Rayong builds 500,000th engine
GM Powertrain Thailand has produced its 500,000th four-cylinder Duramax turbo-diesel engine, a production milestone since production officially started in 2011.
GM announced that the Rayong plant is the first GM facility in the world to produce the engine.
Hector Villarreal, president of GM Southeast Asia says the Duramax engines serve as the heart of the company’s ‘Colorado’ and ‘Trailblazer’ models.
“They are one of the most important components that we manufacture in Rayong for both domestic and export markets. Reaching half a million engines is not only an important milestone for the GPS team but also for everyone at GM Thailand. You should all be rightly proud of achieving this together.”
Amnat Saengjan, vice pesident of manufacturing for GM Thailand, added that the it is the only GM facility that fully manufactures the 2.8L Duramax diesel engine.
“I am very proud of our team members who have taken a key role in helping us achieve this milestone, thanks not only to every team member’s hard work and dedication, but also to the growing popularity of the products that use the Duramax engine, the Chevrolet Colorado and Trailblazer. It shows how far we have come.
He said GM Thailand’s Rayong facility was recognised for its efforts in environmental conservation at the Prime Minister’s Industry Awards of 2018. It was one of two automotive companies that received this award. The facility is part of GM’s 142 manufacturing and non-manufacturing landfill-free facilities globally.
SOURCE: The Nation
Chevrolet ‘Colorado’, which carries the Thai-built engine
Do you need help with your business? Are you searching for a new job? Or an employer looking to hire? Try JobCute today.
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Bangkok
Tollway company says ‘no’ to Bangkok motorway discounts
PHOTO: Thai PBS
Expressway and motorway operators say there will be no further discounting of the country’s toll fees.
Bangkok Expressways & Metro Public Company says the proposal by the new Transport Minister for expressway tolls to be cut by an average of 5-10 baht is not going to happen. The company claims they have already helped the government over the decades-long dispute with the Expressway Authority of Thailand, a state agency which owns several expressways.
But the BEM and EXAT say they have recently reached a compromise agreement over the dispute, when EXAT agreed to extend BEM’s concession to operate three expressways – Srirat expressway, Section D of the expressway between Rama IX road to Srinakharin road and the Bang Pa-in to Pakkred expressway – for another 30 years.
In return, BEM agreed to drop the demand for 137.5 billion baht from EXAT for breach of contract over expressway fees, drop a dispute over a non-competition clause for the Pakkred-Bang Pa-in expressway and to settle for just 58.8 billion baht in compensation, which will be paid in the form of an extension to the concession contract to operate three expressways.
Thai PBS reports that BEM also agreed to undertake construction, maintenance and service of double-deck and bypass routes and road expansion projects on several sections of Part Two expressways.
BEM executive Mr. Phongsarit Tantisuvanitchkul said yesterday that the Transport Minister’s proposal for a 5-15 baht cut in expressway tolls is a separate issue from the dispute and that it is difficult to be implemented, pointing out that the company has already absorbed substantial losses for the government.
He added that he expected the compromise deal will soon be submitted to the cabinet for approval, hoping that the cabinet will not make any changes to the terms of the settlement following about a year of negotiations.
BEM is currently collecting 7-8 billion baht in expressway tolls per year, with a revenue growth rate estimated at 1% to 3% per year.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
Business
Asian stock markets follow Wall Street’s lead downward this morning
Asian stock markets have followed Wall Street’s lead this morning falling sharply as investors made their concerns apparent about economic recessions in some of the larger economies. They also reacted to more threats of instability from the trade war between the US and China.
The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) Index dropped 1.6% during this morning’s trading.
US markets led the march downward yesterday, with the Dow Jones closing just over 3% down with the Nasdaq and S&P 500 posting similar falls.
In other markets the Nikkei 225 dropped nearly 2%. In China, the Shenzhen Composite and Shanghai Composite dropped more than 1%, as did the Hang Seng shedding .5%. The reverse was the case in South Korea with the Kospi rising .5%. China’s industrial output grew by only 4.8% year-on-year in July. This growth rate was the lowest in 17 years. (Many other nations would have been delighted to have had a 4.8% growth rate!)
Meanwhile, the German GDP shrank by 0.1% in Q2 2019, raising fears that Europe’s largest economy is heading for recession. On Twitter, US President Donald Trump blamed the Federal Reserve, calling it “clueless” and noting he has repeatedly called for larger interest rate cuts.
Prominent economist and Noble prize laureate Paul Krugman downplayed threats of recession saying that “objectively, the economic problems are nowhere near as serious as 2008, or even 2001.”
“But we’re being led by the gang that couldn’t think straight.”
Krugman blamed Trump and his aides for poor economic policies and said that Fed is unlikely to come and rescue the markets, according to The Nation.
Business
Nation Multimedia Group aims to counter tech ‘disruption’
PHOTO: NMG group chief, Shine Bunnag
Thailand’s media giant Nation Multimedia Group say they are poised to ride the new “digital wave” to tide over the industry disruption brought about by technology, group chief Shine Bunnag said while outlining his vision.
Shine, who is chairman of NMG’s executive committee, said in an interview with Krungthep Turakij newspaper that with the disruption caused by technology, media was one of the first businesses to be severely impacted as people increasingly became consumers of online media.
“This resulted in advertising revenue moving away from traditional media, such as newspaper, radio, or even television which became a victim of intense competition due to the high number of channels and the battle for eyeballs with the digital media.”
“We will fully penetrate the potential of digital media, which will be our major cash-cow business to generate revenue for the group over the next 10 years and make up for the slide in revenue of traditional media,” he said.
Shine says that he aims to increase the revenue contribution from digital media from 15% at present to 25% in the next two years through two newly established business units – ‘Digital’ and ‘Digital Intelligent’.
“The new Digital business unit will combine all online platforms of the group under one roof so that we can synergise our strengths. We found that today our online media have combined page views of about 10 million a day, which is one of the highest in Thailand’s media industry.”
“Our online platforms, however, plan to increase the number of page views to about 20 million a day within the first six months of establishing the new business unit, which will kick-off in September.”
Shine said that 10 million page views is the group’s database and the “new crude oil”, which is a high-value asset and the group’s community will create more value addition.
“We will follow the behaviour of these 10 million viewers in the digital world for who they are, and what their preferred interests are. Such valuable data will be used for our content production as well as ad sales, which will directly target the consumers, which are currently fragmented.”
“That is the duty of the new Digital Intelligent business unit, most of whose staff have been recruited from the technology field.”
Shine said the group’s change in direction has been necessitated by the digital game and the media disruption.
“It will be goal of the digital media to generate sustainable revenues and to promote credibility, which is the heart of the media business.”
“I want our ad buyers to be able to measure their ad campaigns banking on our media. Our media people will also work independently and not worry about the impact of their written work on revenue,” he said.
Shine said advertising revenue from the group’s television business will be flat or slow down, as younger consumers aged below 30 watch less TV and spend more time with alternative media to view their preferred content, such as re-runs of soap operas and variety programs.
“The golden age of the television business is over, similar to print media.”
SOURCE: The Nation
Top 10 things NOT to do in Thailand (2019)
Top 10 things to do in Phuket when it rains
Top 10 things to do in Phuket during the wet season
The Top 10 types of expat in Thailand (2019)
Thailand, the land of festivals
UPDATE: 3,000 baht Phuket van fare for Australians tourists “all a misunderstanding”
13 Bangkok passengers refused entry into Thailand by immigration police
Four bombs go off around Bangkok this morning, two injured
Pattaya tourist slump – visitors leaking to Vietnam
Expat group petitions Thai immigration to abolish TM30 form
Why the Chinese are infinitely more important than Western tourists to Thailand
Bangkok woman hospitalised after she falls over and a cucumber ended up inside her
UPDATE: ‘Flight of the Gibbon’ ride in Chiang Mai open again
Top 10 ways to save water at home
Tweet forces Suvarnabhumi immigration to explain long lines
Relatives of ‘slapped’ student say they will file complaint
Sattahip drug addict arrested and jailed after threatening wife and children
Habitat Group honoured with ten awards at 2019 PropertyGuru Thailand Property Awards
You’ve read the social media, now watch the TM30 debate in Bangkok – VIDEO
Government MP receives death threats after exposing illegal condo project in Phuket
Police look at cash rewards for information about illegal motorcycle racing
Korean auntie arrested in Chiang Rai and deported over company theft
Thai GM’s diesel plant in Rayong builds 500,000th engine
Tollway company says ‘no’ to Bangkok motorway discounts
Couple cry foul after ‘turbo switch’ found in Bangkok taxi – VIDEO
“It’s really not that hard” – panel discussion on Thai immigration form TM30
Electronic monitoring bracelet probe told to report back by August 23
Turtle rescued on Nai Harn Beach, Phuket
7 year old elephant dies after being hit by truck
Why the Chinese are infinitely more important than Western tourists to Thailand
วินาทีฮือฮาทั้งประชุมสภา รัฐบาลเสียงปริ่มน้ำ แพ้โหวตฝ่ายค้านครั้งแรก [คลิป]
4 โมงเย็น ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอล U23 ชายแชมป์เอเชีย ไทยพบซาอุฯ
18 ก.ค. 5โมงเย็น ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ฮ่องกง ชิงแชมป์เอเชียรุ่น U23
“แอน ทองประสม” เล่นทายาก ในวัยเข้าเลข 4 [คลิป]
18 ก.ค. 5โมงเย็น ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ฮ่องกง ชิงแชมป์เอเชียรุ่น U23
คลิปนาทีพลเอกประยุทธ์ให้สัมภาษณ์นักข่าวภาษาอังกฤษ ตอบคล่องปร๋อเรื่องกฎหมาย
ฺBlink กรี๊ดคอแตก ลิซ่า Solo คอนเสิร์ตวันแรก BLACKPINK world tour in your area : encore
ไฮไลท์ บราซิล-โปแลนด์ วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019 รอบสุดท้าย
คลิปย้อนหลัง Miss Grand Thailand 2019 รอบชุดประจำชาติ
ถ่ายทอดสดMiss Grand Thailand 2019 รอบชุดประจำชาติ 10 ก.ค.
ชมไฮไลต์ ‘นุสรา ต้อมคำ’ เซตมือ 1 เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019 รอบแรก
6 ก.ค. บ่ายสอง ถ่ายทอดสดตุรกี-บราซิล วอลเลย์บอลเนชั่นส์ ลีกรอบตัดเชือก
สูสี! ไฮไลต์บอลโลกหญิงรอบรองฯ คู่ 2 เนเธอร์แลนด์ 1-0 สวีเดน
“คิมซูฮยอน” ปลดประจำการทหารแล้ว ภาพแรกหลังออกจากกองทัพ [คลิป]
รังสิมันต์ โรมเปิดคลิปนาทีคนร้าย จอดรถมอเตอร์ไซค์ไล่ตีจ่านิว [คลิป]
Trending
- Entertainment3 days ago
Thailand, the land of festivals
- Expats2 days ago
Why the Chinese are infinitely more important than Western tourists to Thailand
- Bangkok2 days ago
Bangkok woman hospitalised after she falls over and a cucumber ended up inside her
- Expats4 days ago
Thailand tightens the screws on TM30 reporting, petition ongoing
- Chiang Mai2 days ago
55 year old New Zealand expat arrested on drug charges and working without work permit
- Crime3 days ago
Electronic cigarettes valued at 11.25 million baht seized in Mukdahan province
- Expats3 days ago
Koh Samui tourists rounded up on year long overstay
- Expats19 hours ago
“It’s really not that hard” – panel discussion on Thai immigration form TM30