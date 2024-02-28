AOT and immigration unite to tackle Suvarnabhumi Airport queues

Photo via Matichon

Airports of Thailand (AOT) and Immigration Division 2 are joining hands to tackle a pressing issue at Suvarnabhumi Airport: inordinately long passenger queues. The urgency to address this problem was triggered by the concerns raised by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin about the prolonged processing times at the airport.

AOT President Kerati Kijmanawat and Immigration Division 2’s Police Major General Choengron Rimpadee conducted a subsequent inspection to assess the situation on the ground. Their findings revealed that during peak hours, the airport was juggling between 5,000 to 6,000 passengers per hour. Consequently, immigration procedures were taking up to 1 hour and 30 minutes, a duration that is unacceptable by any standards, reported The Pattaya News.

To cut down the wait times to a more reasonable 30 minutes, AOT charted a comprehensive plan that is set to go into action by March 30. This includes the reinforcement of the airport’s workforce by employing an additional 800 staff members. These recruits will be tasked with conducting searches and guiding passengers through the airport to expedite the process.

In unison with AOT’s efforts, immigration authorities are also set to bolster their strength during busy periods. As of March 1, they have positioned 200 new immigration officers at the airport. This number is expected to double by the end of the year, providing a strong impetus to the airport’s passenger handling capabilities.

The plan doesn’t stop there. To further expedite the immigration process, 80 extra automatic channels, fitted with improved passport-checking software, will be up and running by July 15. Furthermore, 20 new gates are slated for installation by June 15. These enhancements will incorporate state-of-the-art technology that can scrutinise power banks without requiring passengers to take off their shoes.

Another significant step towards improving the passenger experience at the airport is the introduction of a Common Use Passenger Processing System. This system allows passengers to independently check-in and load their baggage, reducing the dependence on airport staff. To make optimal use of this system, AOT is urging airlines to open their check-in counters four hours before departure.

In a quote from the original article, Police Major General Choengron Rimpadee said, the new system will allow passengers to check-in and load their baggage without assistance, which will significantly reduce waiting times.

The combined efforts of AOT and Immigration Division 2 signal a substantial push towards improving the passenger experience at Suvarnabhumi Airport. By leveraging technology and increasing manpower, they aim to streamline processes and reduce waiting times, ensuring a smoother and more efficient journey for all travellers passing through the airport.