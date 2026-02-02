Russian man jumps from plane after landing at Bangkok airport

A foreign man in underwear, believed to be a Russian national, caused chaos and jumped off an airplane from an emergency exit door shortly after it landed at Don Mueang International Airport in Bangkok, following a journey from Vietnam.

A Thai woman who was travelling on the same flight shared footage of the incident on her TikTok account, @piapornchamsri, on Saturday, January 31. According to her account, the flight was operated by Thai AirAsia, travelling from Nha Trang City in Vietnam to Don Mueang Airport.

The woman explained that the foreign man appeared to be under the influence of alcohol and began causing a disturbance around 15 minutes before the aircraft landed in Bangkok. During the incident, he reportedly removed his clothes, leaving only his underwear, and ran up and down the cabin, alarming passengers.

She said she was seated just two seats away from the man and could smell strong alcohol coming from him. Cabin crew members attempted to calm and restrain him but were unable to fully control the situation while the plane was still in the air.

After the aircraft had landed and parked at the airport, the man reportedly demanded that the crew immediately open the aircraft door. He repeatedly ordered staff to let him leave and warned them not to touch or approach him.

The footage showed the man wearing only black underwear while arguing loudly with cabin crew members near the exit. He was believed to be a Russian national, as he was heard speaking Russian during the confrontation.

According to a report by ThaiRath, as soon as the aircraft door was opened, the man jumped from the plane onto the runway, sustaining a minor leg injury. Despite being injured, he attempted to flee from airport officers.

The situation escalated further when the man reportedly tried to crawl underneath a pickup truck belonging to airport officials that was parked on the runway. However, the heat from the runway surface forced him to abandon the attempt.

Airport security personnel eventually managed to bring the man under control. Authorities confirmed that no passengers, crew members, or airport staff were injured during the incident.

As of now, there has been no official confirmation regarding what action airport officials took next or whether the man will face legal charges for his behaviour. The incident has nevertheless sparked widespread discussion online about passenger safety, alcohol consumption on flights, and emergency response procedures at airports.