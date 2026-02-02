Russian man jumps from plane after landing at Bangkok airport

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: February 2, 2026, 1:13 PM
450 2 minutes read
Russian man jumps from plane after landing at Bangkok airport | Thaiger
Photo via TikTok/ @piapornchamsri

A foreign man in underwear, believed to be a Russian national, caused chaos and jumped off an airplane from an emergency exit door shortly after it landed at Don Mueang International Airport in Bangkok, following a journey from Vietnam.

A Thai woman who was travelling on the same flight shared footage of the incident on her TikTok account, @piapornchamsri, on Saturday, January 31. According to her account, the flight was operated by Thai AirAsia, travelling from Nha Trang City in Vietnam to Don Mueang Airport.

The woman explained that the foreign man appeared to be under the influence of alcohol and began causing a disturbance around 15 minutes before the aircraft landed in Bangkok. During the incident, he reportedly removed his clothes, leaving only his underwear, and ran up and down the cabin, alarming passengers.

She said she was seated just two seats away from the man and could smell strong alcohol coming from him. Cabin crew members attempted to calm and restrain him but were unable to fully control the situation while the plane was still in the air.

Foreigner chaos AirAsia flight from Vietnam to Bangkok
Photo via TikTok/ @piapornchamsri

After the aircraft had landed and parked at the airport, the man reportedly demanded that the crew immediately open the aircraft door. He repeatedly ordered staff to let him leave and warned them not to touch or approach him.

The footage showed the man wearing only black underwear while arguing loudly with cabin crew members near the exit. He was believed to be a Russian national, as he was heard speaking Russian during the confrontation.

Russian jumps off plane at Don Mueang Airport
Photo via TikTok/ @piapornchamsri

According to a report by ThaiRath, as soon as the aircraft door was opened, the man jumped from the plane onto the runway, sustaining a minor leg injury. Despite being injured, he attempted to flee from airport officers.

Related Articles

The situation escalated further when the man reportedly tried to crawl underneath a pickup truck belonging to airport officials that was parked on the runway. However, the heat from the runway surface forced him to abandon the attempt.

Foreign man causes chaos on flight from Vietnam to Bangkok
Photo via TikTok/ @piapornchamsri

Airport security personnel eventually managed to bring the man under control. Authorities confirmed that no passengers, crew members, or airport staff were injured during the incident.

As of now, there has been no official confirmation regarding what action airport officials took next or whether the man will face legal charges for his behaviour. The incident has nevertheless sparked widespread discussion online about passenger safety, alcohol consumption on flights, and emergency response procedures at airports.

@piapornchamsri

เรื่องระทึกมากแม่ ขึ้นเครื่องมาเป็นร้อยแปดพันรอบ ไม่เคยเจอ‼️ พึ่งพูดกับเพื่อนว่า ขอให้ขึ้นแอร์เอเชียอย่างราบลื่น เพราะพึ่งอ่านข่าว สรุป ฝรั่งเมาเหล้าคลั่งแก้ผ้า วิ่งบนเครื่องบิน ในขณะที่ อีก 15 นาทีเครื่องจะลงจอด แอร์ให้นั่งก็ไม่ยอมนั่ง สงสารลูกเรือทริปนี้มาก แอร์ทำงานหนักอย่างหนักหน่วง เอ็นดูสู สงสารคนบนเครื่องด้วย ส่วนฉันนั่งห่างเขา 2 เก้าอี้ เหม็นเหล้ามาก จะอ้วก ไม่หน่ำซ้ำโดดลงจากบิน สูงนะนั้น สรุปนางเจ็บ แต่ไม่หลาบจะมุดใต้ท้องรถอีก คงร้อน รีบคลานออกมา เอ็นดูทุกคนบนเครื่องยกเว้นตานี้ พัก ‼️

♬ เสียงต้นฉบับ – คุณออยนักรีวิว – คุณออยนักรีวิว

Latest Thailand News
Thai man lures 16 year old boy into creating swinger sex videos | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai man lures 16 year old boy into creating swinger sex videos

22 minutes ago
Khao Yai camper killed after wild elephant attack near campsite | Thaiger Thailand News

Khao Yai camper killed after wild elephant attack near campsite

27 minutes ago
GISTDA takes Thailand closer to space milestone with China | Thaiger Thailand News

GISTDA takes Thailand closer to space milestone with China

1 hour ago
3 Thai victims injured after 1-tonne traffic sign collapses in Saraburi | Thaiger Thailand News

3 Thai victims injured after 1-tonne traffic sign collapses in Saraburi

1 hour ago
Pattaya nightlife stalls for Thailand&#8217;s advance voting | Thaiger Thailand News

Pattaya nightlife stalls for Thailand’s advance voting

2 hours ago
Russian man jumps from plane after landing at Bangkok airport | Thaiger Aviation News

Russian man jumps from plane after landing at Bangkok airport

2 hours ago
Chon Buri worker alleges repeated urine attacks by neighbour | Thaiger Thailand News

Chon Buri worker alleges repeated urine attacks by neighbour

4 hours ago
Armed thief steals over 10 million baht in gold from Sukhumvit mall | Thaiger Bangkok News

Armed thief steals over 10 million baht in gold from Sukhumvit mall

4 hours ago
Owner demands justice after cat found dead outside neighbour’s home | Thaiger Thailand News

Owner demands justice after cat found dead outside neighbour’s home

4 hours ago
AOT to raise passenger service charge for international flights from May | Thaiger Aviation News

AOT to raise passenger service charge for international flights from May

5 hours ago
Public backlash erupts over ECT mistakes in advance voting | Thaiger Thailand News

Public backlash erupts over ECT mistakes in advance voting

5 hours ago
Teen arrested for fatal stabbing of police officer in Samut Prakan | Thaiger Thailand News

Teen arrested for fatal stabbing of police officer in Samut Prakan

6 hours ago
Russian men arrested in Bangkok for dismembering compatriot | Thaiger Thailand News

Russian men arrested in Bangkok for dismembering compatriot

6 hours ago
Thai man&#8217;s sacred tattoo test leads to axe injuries | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man’s sacred tattoo test leads to axe injuries

1 day ago
Police hunt suspect after immigration officer&#8217;s fatal stabbing | Thaiger Thailand News

Police hunt suspect after immigration officer’s fatal stabbing

1 day ago
Cyber police arrest Telegram group admin for child porn distribution | Thaiger Thailand News

Cyber police arrest Telegram group admin for child porn distribution

1 day ago
Japanese firms in Thailand struggle amid Thai-Cambodian border conflict | Thaiger Thailand News

Japanese firms in Thailand struggle amid Thai-Cambodian border conflict

1 day ago
Phuket&#8217;s Big Buddha viewpoint set to reopen after renovations this month | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket’s Big Buddha viewpoint set to reopen after renovations this month

1 day ago
Thai parties pledge support for sex workers ahead of election | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai parties pledge support for sex workers ahead of election

1 day ago
Woman exposes lawyer taking secret photos in Chon Buri restroom | Thaiger Thailand News

Woman exposes lawyer taking secret photos in Chon Buri restroom

1 day ago
Thailand marks Queen Sirikit&#8217;s 100-day memorial with nationwide ceremonies | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand marks Queen Sirikit’s 100-day memorial with nationwide ceremonies

1 day ago
Chon Buri hotel owner confronts police over released Russian youths | Thaiger Thailand News

Chon Buri hotel owner confronts police over released Russian youths

1 day ago
Alcohol ban in effect nationwide today for advance voting | Thaiger Thailand News

Alcohol ban in effect nationwide today for advance voting

1 day ago
Sudden blast injures two Thai soldiers near former conflict zone | Thaiger Thailand News

Sudden blast injures two Thai soldiers near former conflict zone

3 days ago
Truck snags wires and pulls down 70 power poles in Samut Prakan | Thaiger Thailand News

Truck snags wires and pulls down 70 power poles in Samut Prakan

3 days ago
Aviation NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: February 2, 2026, 1:13 PM
450 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.