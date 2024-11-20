Suphan Buri monk defrocked after 400k baht fraud scandal

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A Buddhist monk in Suphan Buri province has been defrocked following allegations of involvement in a fraudulent scheme with a spirit medium, deceiving a family out of 400,000 baht.

Dr Phra Maha Praipai Nontkaew, the head monk of Suphan Buri province, explained on social media that the case emerged when Gun Jompalang, a well-known influencer, assisted the affected family in seeking justice. The family reported being conned by a monk and a spirit medium, which led to significant financial loss. This incident occurred at Phukhao Din Temple, Sarakaw subdistrict, Mueang district, Suphan Buri province.

The legal proceedings against the monk started in June last year when the police decided to prosecute. The case has now been handed over to the prosecutor for further action. The monk is charged with fraud in collaboration with another suspect, identified as a fortune teller.

The monk, known for tattooing sacred symbols, allegedly allowed the fortune teller to perform various rituals in his quarters regularly. The fortune teller reportedly conducted these activities elsewhere, charging the victims substantial fees for these rituals.

The fortune teller is also facing charges of sexual assault. Although the monk is not directly linked to these allegations, his involvement in inappropriate activities has led to criminal charges.

Consequently, the decision was made to defrock him. The defrocking ceremony occurred at 3pm yesterday, November 19, at the temple, officiated by the district head monk and the abbot. The monk, Chase, has since left the temple.

The head monk of Suphan Buri, Dr Phra Maha Praipai Nontkaew, expressed his commitment to addressing such issues and maintaining the sanctity of the monastic community. He acknowledged the gravity of the accusations and reiterated the necessity for accountability and transparency within the temple administration, reported KhaoSod.

“The temple is a place of worship and spiritual refuge. Such actions are unacceptable and undermine the trust placed in religious figures.”

The police continue to investigate the matter to ensure justice is served.

