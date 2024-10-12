Disabled Thai woman scammed by iCon Group scheme

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Thai social activist Gun Jompalang, has pledged to assist a disabled woman who was deceived into borrowing over 300,000 baht to join a membership scheme, with the promise of helping her family. This scheme, however, left her with no sales and substantial debt.

A complaint was filed against The iCon Group by victims who lost hundreds of thousands to millions of baht due to the company’s investment scheme. In response, the Consumer Protection Police Division (CPPD) and the Office of the Consumer Protection Board (OCPB) conducted a raid on the company’s office. During the operation, they seized 15 product samples for further investigation and verification by relevant authorities.

Advertisements

Gun Jompalang shared this incident on his Facebook page, where he announced his commitment to supporting the disabled woman. She had initially enrolled in an online course, hoping to improve her family’s financial situation. However, upon arrival, she was pressured by the company’s representatives, who frequently hire celebrities for endorsements, into joining their membership.

Despite her reluctance, she eventually succumbed to the pressure fearing she wouldn’t be able to return home. Consequently, she borrowed over 300,000 baht from her sister to pay the membership fee, reported KhaoSod.

“The disabled woman contacted me, seeking help. She intended to undertake online learning to support her family. However, upon arrival, the network marketing company representatives insisted she sign up. She hesitated, but they continued to press her until she finally borrowed over 300,000 baht from her sister. Afterward, the company’s boss took photos of her, showcasing her as a success story to inspire others, despite the fact that she couldn’t sell even a single item. I promised her my assistance.

“I’m on my way back to Bangkok, and we will meet soon. Anyone else in need of my help, please message me. I’m here for you.”

Frequently Asked Questions

Advertisements

Here are some common questions asked about this news Why do individuals like the disabled woman fall prey to multi-level marketing schemes despite obvious risks? Desperation and hope for financial stability often cloud judgment, making vulnerable individuals easy targets for deceptive promises. How can stricter regulations prevent the exploitation seen in cases like The Icon Group’s scheme? Enhanced oversight and stringent laws can deter unethical practices, ensuring transparency and protecting consumers from financial harm. What role do celebrity endorsements play in the success of deceptive marketing schemes? Celebrity endorsements lend credibility and allure, making schemes appear legitimate and enticing, thus attracting potential victims. What if more activists like Kan Jompalang took a stand against deceptive marketing practices? Increased activism could raise awareness, provide support to victims, and pressure authorities to implement and enforce stricter regulations. How might community support influence the recovery of victims of fraudulent schemes? Community support can offer emotional aid, financial assistance, and advocacy, helping victims rebuild and seek justice effectively.