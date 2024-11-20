SMS-sational bust: Thai police ‘text’ down SMS scam in Bangkok

Picture courtesy of Pattaya News

Undercover Thai police made a significant breakthrough in a dramatic move against cybercrime when arresting a Chinese national linked to a massive SMS scam operation right in the heart of Bangkok’s bustling Sukhumvit area.

Yang Mu Yi, the alleged mastermind, was detained after investigators traced a barrage of fraudulent messages back to a high-tech mobile transmitter found in his possession.

The wheels of justice began turning when a savvy shopper flagged a dodgy SMS received on November 11, masquerading as a legitimate message from a well-known mobile provider. Swift action followed, with AIS engineers confirming the texts were a scam.

By Wednesday, November 13, the cyber police had Yang Mu Yi in cuffs, pulling him over to reveal a sophisticated piece of kit—a False Base Station—hidden in his vehicle. This illegal gear was actively mimicking a real telecom base station, spewing out unauthorised signals.

Shockingly, detectives have uncovered that nearly one million scam messages were pumped out in just three days. The unlicensed device, untouched by the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission, further cements the illicit nature of the operation, said a police spokesperson.

“This arrest marks a significant win in our fight against call centre scams that prey on unsuspecting Thai citizens. Our commitment to collaborating with private sector allies remains resolute as we continue to clamp down on tech-related crimes.”

Pattaya News reported that Yang Mu Yi faces a litany of charges, from operating unauthorised telecom equipment to the unlawful use of radio frequencies. His arrest is a major blow to call centre scam operations in Thailand, which increasingly rely on advanced technology to con the public.

This takedown highlights the potent partnership between law enforcement and the private sector, showcasing a robust, coordinated effort to quash such cyber threats. It serves as a stark reminder of the sophisticated methods scammers employ and the urgent need for vigilance and cooperation to combat these digital delinquents.

As the investigation digs deeper, the spotlight turns to private companies’ crucial role in aiding law enforcement in tackling tech crime, underscoring the necessity for stringent security measures and rapid responses.

The police remain steadfast in their mission to dismantle the networks behind such fraudulent activities, safeguarding the public from future scams.

