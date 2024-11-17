Buddhist abbot smashes minivan window, sparks outrage in Thailand

Picture courtesy of Matichon

An incident involving a Buddhist abbot has stirred controversy after he reportedly smashed a school’s minivan window with staff in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, causing distress to kindergarten children inside. The abbot’s actions have raised concerns and prompted official complaints.

Social media was abuzz with images and accounts of the incident, as shared by Social Hunter 2024. The post questioned the abbot’s actions.

“Why did the monk do this? Why smash the window? Just for turning around in the temple grounds?”

The abbot, who allegedly used a staff to break the window, was criticised for his aggressive behaviour and for asserting ownership of the temple grounds, reportedly saying, “I can do what I want.”

Phasuk, the 45 year old driver of the minivan, recounted the events. The incident took place around 4pm, yesterday, November 16.

After picking up students from a nearby school, she drove into the temple grounds to turn the vehicle around. While she was still seated in the vehicle, an abbot approached and began striking the windshield with a staff.

Startled, she quickly exited the vehicle, but there were still young children inside. The abbot continued to hit the window, shattering it and causing the children to cry in fear.

When asked why he acted this way, he reportedly replied, “I’ll do what I want. Who’s going to stop me?” This led to a heated exchange before Phasuk decided to file a complaint with the Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya police.

Phasuk emphasised her concern, stating, “As a woman with young children in the car, I felt unsafe. If the glass shattered and harmed the children, it would have been disastrous.

This isn’t the first time this abbot has acted this way. It’s inappropriate for a monk to behave like this. I intend to file a formal complaint with the relevant authorities to hold him accountable.”

Following the incident, Phasuk approached Wachirophas, the district’s head monk, to report the abbot’s inappropriate conduct. Wachirophas acknowledged the incident and expressed his discomfort with what had transpired.

He indicated that he would first need to discuss the matter with the abbot to understand the reasons behind such behaviour. While the legal complaint is underway, Wachirophas remarked that the actions of the abbot were indeed unsuitable.

He stressed that, as an abbot, compassion should be a guiding principle. The role of monks is to care for the temple and promote Buddhism, ensuring the temple remains a space where the public can freely engage in religious activities or seek blessings, reported KhaoSod.

Wachirophas stated he was aware of the incident.

“It troubles me. It’s essential to verify the facts, as we, as monks, have to maintain the temple and nurture the Buddhist faith. Everyone should have the right to visit and benefit from the temple without restrictions.”