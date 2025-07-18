Paetongtarn vows Buddhism reboot after monk scandals

After a string of monk scandals that has left Thailand reeling, Culture Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra stepped into the spotlight, promising a bold revamp to rescue the tarnished image of Buddhism.

In a public statement on social media, Paetongtarn, who also heads the ruling Pheu Thai Party, declared her mission to restore public confidence in the country’s dominant religion, warning that the recent misconduct by monks has created deep confusion and shaken people’s faith.

“This is not just an individual issue,” the 38 year old wrote. “It’s a critical turning point.”

The Cabinet has now tasked the Ministry of Culture, in coordination with the National Office of Buddhism and the Ministry of Education, to spearhead a wide-reaching awareness campaign. The goal: to rebuild trust between laypeople and the clergy, and revive traditional Thai values that promote morality and peaceful coexistence.

Inside her ministry, Paetongtarn has already held high-level meetings with senior executives to chart out long-term strategies for meaningful reform. But she insists this won’t be about resisting change.

“Our approach will not reject societal change, but embrace and adapt to it consciously,” she said.

One of the campaign’s key missions is to modernise the way Buddhism is presented to the public, especially to the younger generation. This includes revamping how Buddhist teachings are communicated, making them more relevant and accessible in an age dominated by digital lifestyles.

Rather than relying on outdated methods, Paetongtarn said her team will create real opportunities for Thai youth to engage with Buddhism in ways that speak to their everyday lives, reported The Nation.

She also urged civil servants and government workers across the country to lead by example, stressing that rebuilding faith in Buddhism can’t just come from policy, it needs to be a shared, sincere effort from every corner of society.

“True restoration must come from mutual understanding and collective action.”

The move comes after recent scandals involving monks and temple mismanagement, which have drawn public scrutiny and media attention, threatening the credibility of Thailand’s religious institutions. Paetongtarn’s campaign is expected to roll out in phases over the coming months.