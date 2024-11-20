Thailand braces for cooler north and heavy rainfall in south

Picture courtesy of Daniel Lerman, Unsplash

Thailand’s northern regions are experiencing a drop in temperature accompanied by strong winds, while the southern part is facing heavy to very heavy rainfall in certain areas. The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) issued a forecast for the next 24 hours, highlighting these weather conditions.

A moderate high-pressure system from China extends over upper Thailand and the South China Sea, contributing to the cooler temperatures and stronger winds in the northern areas. Residents in these regions are advised to take care of their health due to the changing weather conditions.

Meanwhile, the strengthening northeast monsoon affecting the Gulf of Thailand and the southern regions is causing heavy rainfall, particularly in the lower southern areas. The Gulf of Thailand is witnessing moderate waves, which can rise over 2 metres in height during thunderstorms. Mariners are cautioned against sailing in these stormy areas.

Tropical storm Man-yi, located in the upper South China Sea, approached Hainan, China, and is expected to weaken into a tropical depression and then a strong low-pressure system later today. However, this storm is not projected to move into Thailand and will not directly impact the country’s weather.

Travellers planning to visit the affected areas should check the weather conditions before their journey.

Dust accumulation in the upper parts of Thailand remains minimal due to strong winds and good air circulation.

Weather forecast

In the north, the mornings are cool, with temperatures slightly dropping. Scattered light rain may occur, mainly in the upper areas. Minimum temperatures range from 18 to 21 degrees Celsius, while maximum temperatures are between 31 and 34 degrees Celsius.

Mountain tops are cold, with temperatures hitting 7 to 14 degrees Celsius lows. Winds are from the northeast at 10 to 20 kilometres per hour.

The northeastern region is experiencing cool mornings with strong winds and a temperature drop of 1 to 2 degrees Celsius. Minimum temperatures are between 18 and 21 degrees Celsius, with maximums reaching 32 to 34 degrees Celsius.

Mountain tops are cool to cold, with lows of 13 to 18 degrees Celsius. Winds blow from the northeast at 10 to 30 kilometres per hour.

The central region is also seeing cool mornings with strong winds and slight temperature decreases. Minimum temperatures range from 21 to 24 degrees Celsius, and maximums are from 33 to 34 degrees Celsius. Winds are northeast at 10 to 30 kilometres per hour.

In the eastern region, there are partial clouds with strong winds and a slight temperature drop. Minimum temperatures are 22 to 24 degrees Celsius, with maximums between 33 and 35 degrees Celsius.

Thunderstorms

Winds come from the northeast at 15 to 30 kilometres per hour. The sea has waves of about 1 metre, reaching 1 to 2 metres offshore, and more than 2 metres in stormy areas.

The southern region (east coast) is experiencing thunderstorms in 60% of the area, with heavy to very heavy rain in provinces such as Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat. Minimum temperatures are between 22 and 24 degrees Celsius, with maximums of 30 to 33 degrees Celsius. Winds are northeast at 15 to 35 kilometres per hour, and the sea has waves of 1 to 2 metres, exceeding 2 metres in stormy areas.

The southern region (west coast) is also seeing thunderstorms in 60% of the area, with heavy rain in Trang and Satun provinces. Minimum temperatures are 24 to 25 degrees Celsius, with maximums between 32 and 35 degrees Celsius.

Winds are from the east at 15 to 30 kilometres per hour. The sea has waves of about 1 metre, reaching 1 to 2 metres offshore and more than 2 metres in stormy areas, reported KhaoSod.

Bangkok and the surrounding areas have partial clouds with strong winds and a slight temperature drop. Minimum temperatures are between 23 and 25 degrees Celsius, with maximums ranging from 33 to 35 degrees Celsius. Winds are northeast at 10 to 30 kilometres per hour.