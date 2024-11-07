Victims of Thai fortune teller rise to 25, losses exceed 82 million baht

Photo via Facebook/ ตี่ลี่ ฮวงจุ้ย ศาสตร์ที่ช่วยพลิกชีวิตคุณ

The number of victims of a famous Thai fortune teller rose to 25, with their losses now reaching 82 million baht, yet the fortune teller continues to deny the allegations.

The fraudulent behaviour of the renowned fortune teller, Thanawan “Odd” Jiracharoenwet, also known as Ti Li Feng Shui, came to light after a 77 year old victim and her daughter brought their story to the public. They revealed they had lost over 66 million baht to Thanawan.

The victims disclosed that they spent the most on statues of mythical creatures called qilin, valued at 38 million baht. Thanawan claimed the statues were crafted in China and would be delivered to their home, but they have received nothing to date.

Following the revelations, Thanawan gave an interview on the Channel 3 news programme Hone Krasae last week. He denied deceiving the victims, insisting the statues were en route to their homes. He also promised to return money to the victims but declined to reveal how much he would return.

Other victims attended the programme, hoping to resolve their issues with the fortune teller. The programme host, Kanchai “Noom” Kamnerdploy, also revealed that a group of victims protested outside the Channel 3 building on that day.

From Isaan, not China

During the interview, Thanawan denied the fraud allegations and promised to settle all outstanding issues with his clients, insisting he was prepared to cooperate with legal proceedings.

Deputy Commissioner of the Crime Suppression Division (CSD), Anake Taosuphap, reported on Tuesday, November 5, that a total of 25 victims had filed complaints against Thanawan, with total damages exceeding 82 million baht.

Anake explained that the high number of victims warranted the case being transferred from local police stations to the CSD. He added that one victim was based in Malaysia. Most victims were persuaded to pay for sacred statues that they never received.

An employee of Thanawan’s company also came forward, revealing that her employer had failed to pay her salary for one month. Although deductions were made from her salary every month for the social security fund, the company allegedly failed to make these payments.

The owner of a stone-carving shop in the Isaan province of Nakhon Ratchasima also spoke out against Thanawan, stating that the statues did not originate from China as claimed, but were crafted by him and his workers. He had since severed ties with Thanawan due to non-payment of 270,000 baht for the statues.

As of now, Thanawan has not yet been summoned for questioning and has not made further public statements in his defence.

ORIGINAL STORY: Fortune teller ‘decorates’ bank account with 66 million baht scam

A 77 year old Thai woman and her daughter accused a famous Thai fortune teller of swindling 66 million baht from their family by tricking them into paying for overpriced home decorations to bring good luck.

The story of the elderly woman and her daughter was shared by the Facebook news page บิ๊กเกรียน (Big Kren) on Sunday, November 3. In an interview with the page, the woman revealed that she paid around 66 million baht to the fortune teller between February to October this year.

The accused fortune teller, identified as Thanawan Jiracharoenwet, is well known as Ti Li Feng Shui. He has over 390,000 followers on his Facebook page and 260,000 subscribers on his YouTube channel. He also hosted a television programme offering advice on creating ideal living spaces based on Chinese geomancy.

Thanawan offered a recommendation service to anyone wanting interior or exterior designs that could bring luck to their family.

The old victim explained to Big Kren that she felt unusually uncomfortable and fatigued and suspected there was negative energy in her home. Having watched Thanawan’s television programme, she contacted him and invited him to her home to check on her suspicions.

Upon arrival at the victim’s residence, Thanawan immediately confirmed that the house had negative energy, which he claimed could make family members unwell. He recommended that she install a new shrine and decorate the house with statues of mythical creatures called qilin and a great lion.

On the first day, the elderly woman paid Thanawan a total of 347,000 baht, which included the service cost and suggested decorations.

More victims emerge

Thanawan later claimed that a neighbour was attempting to attack the family with black magic, prompting the old woman to host a ceremony, which cost her an additional 4.4 million baht. He subsequently proposed further ceremonies and decorations, which she continued to pay for.

The most expensive item was a sacred carved stone, supposedly imported from China, which cost 38 million baht. However, the victim has yet to receive this item.

The old woman said that when she questioned the fortune teller about the missing stone, he became angry. Growing suspicious of his actions, she decided to file a complaint against him at Bangkok Noi Police Station.

After her story went viral on social media, other victims came forward to share their experiences and losses. One woman claimed Thanawan tricked her into buying a pair of lion statues worth 420,000 baht for her health, yet she never received them, even after a month had passed.

Another man reported that he, too, bought a pair of lion statues, costing him 120,000 baht. Thanawan told him they would be imported from China, but he has not received them to date.

A factory owner in Pathum Thani province also reportedly lost 1 million baht to the fortune teller, having ordered the same statues but never received them.

Due to the increasing number of victims, the case was transferred to the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB). Officers have urged all victims to file complaints and submit relevant evidence.

