Foreign man flees after sexually assaulting Thai woman in condo lift

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: 16:57, 19 November 2024| Updated: 16:57, 19 November 2024
Photo via Facebook/ เจ๊ม้อย v+

A Thai woman took to social media to seek help in locating a foreign suspect who allegedly stalked and sexually assaulted her in the lift of her condominium.

The victim shared CCTV footage of the incident on her TikTok account, @khun_ning. In the video, the foreign man, wearing a red long-sleeved shirt, is seen entering the condominium premises on his motorcycle, shortly followed by the victim on her motorcycle.

The suspect managed to bypass the security guard post with ease, leading the victim to assume he was a resident of the condominium. Once inside, the man followed the victim into the building and joined her in the lift. He exited the lift on the same floor as the victim, arousing her suspicion.

The victim decided against entering her room and instead returned to the lift to go back to the lobby. The foreign man followed her into the lift again and began speaking to her. He then touched her face and other parts of her body and attempted to grab her hands.

The woman appeared frightened and immediately ran out of the lift as soon as it reached the lobby floor. The foreign suspect then left the condominium on his motorcycle.

The victim later gave an interview with Channel 8, revealing that the incident occurred late at night when she returned home from work. She insisted that she did not know the man and had never met him before.

foreigner sexual assautls Thai woman in lift
Photo via Facebook/ เจ๊ม้อย v+

The incident sparked criticism of the condominium’s security team, as the footage showed the suspect entering the premises with no proper checks.

Some netizens blamed the victim for wearing revealing clothing and allegedly putting herself in a dangerous situation. These comments were widely condemned by the online community for victim blaming.

The woman later removed the footage from her TikTok account, stating that it caused distress to various parties, including the condominium management and the security team. She expressed hope that her interviews with the media would be sufficient for the police to apprehend the suspect.

The nationality of the foreigner has not yet been confirmed but the victim suspected him to be from a Middle Eastern country.

