Grill rage! Man battered in Bangkok barbecue restaurant blunder

An innocent Thai man is seeking justice after he was attacked by two suspects at a barbecue restaurant in Bangkok on Sunday, June 15, simply for asking his friend, “Why are there not many people today?”

The victim’s mother sought help yesterday from the non-profit organisation Saimai Survive, explaining that her son was assaulted without provocation or reasonable cause.

According to her account, her son had gone to the restaurant with a friend. While waiting for their food, he casually remarked, “Why are there not many people today?” He was referring to the restaurant’s unusually quiet atmosphere.

Before his friend could respond, two men at a nearby table took offence at the comment. One of them approached and aggressively asked, “Am I a human? Do you see me as a dog, huh?”

The victim, caught off guard, immediately denied any insult and apologised, despite not having directed the comment at them. However, the two men ignored his apology and proceeded to attack him.

The victim’s mother provided CCTV footage of the incident to the organisation. The footage shows the two assailants dragging the victim outside the restaurant before attacking him. A man in a red shirt, believed to be the restaurant owner, intervened and separated the attackers from the dazed victim.

The restaurant staff reportedly supported the victim’s account, stating that he had not caused any disturbance or mentioned the two men during his conversation with his friend. The victim is said to have sustained a head injury from the assault.

The incident sparked widespread condemnation on Thai social media, with netizens expressing outrage and confusion over the attackers’ behaviour. Some speculated that the men were trying to start a scene to skip out on paying their bill, while others criticised them as “inhuman” due to their violent actions.

The victim’s family has complained with Chorakhe Noi Police Station officers. Police assured the foundation that they will expedite the investigation and bring the two perpetrators to justice.