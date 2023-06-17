Chanthaburi student assaulted in barbecue restaurant over minor misunderstanding

Screenshot from a Facebook video, อยากดังเดี๋ยวจัดให้ รีเทริน์ part 6

A secondary school student in Chanthaburi was assaulted in a barbecue restaurant by an angry customer due to a misunderstanding. The assailant struck the student’s face forcefully, while the student admitted that his choice of words was not the best, but the use of violence was uncalled for.

The incident caught the attention of the ‘I Want to Be Famous, I’ll Arrange It, Part 6’ Facebook page, which shared video footage of the encounter. The page questioned the appropriateness of the attacker’s behaviour, especially given that the victim was a student in a school uniform.



The student stated in a message, “What you did today made me and my three friends terrified of the adults who drink alcohol and beer.” He acknowledged that not everyone who drinks is harmful but was curious about the attacker’s inability to control himself in front of a group of students.

The brawl occurred when the student and his three friends were having a barbecue at the same time as a group of customers which included the aggressor. At around 10.40pm, one of the friends mistakenly believed that the attacker was an employee and asked for a bucket of ice. The attacker angrily responded, after which the student tried to make light of the situation by saying, “‘Handle it, bro. Go for it, bro,” but admitted that his words might have intensified the situation.

Follow us on :













The assailant then forcefully slapped the student’s face and demanded an apology, which the victim complied with, bewildered about the reason for the slap. The attacker’s friend further insisted on an apology, which the student provided. The student later learned from the restaurant staff that the attacker had a history of causing minor problems at the establishment. The student reported the incident to the police and sought medical treatment.

The student expressed confusion and regret regarding his choice of words, stating that he understood it was not the best, but questioned why the attacker chose violence over a warning or constructive conversation, reports Sanook.