Woman attacks Thai shop owner with beer bottle over alleged grudge

Photo by Khaosod.

A 52 year old woman attacked a 64 year old female shop owner in Thailand‘s central Samut Sakhon province with a beer bottle, leaving the latter injured on her face and head. The attacker later apologised to the victim’s family, revealing longstanding resentment as the reason behind the incident.

In the recent incident, a woman was seen on video attacking a female shop owner in Samut Sakhon province. The 52 year old perpetrator, identified as Surat (surname withheld), threw a beer bottle at the 64 year old victim, Sunanta (surname withheld), causing her to suffer injuries to her face and head. The attack allegedly arose from long-held resentment on the attacker’s part, reports Khaosod.

The event occurred yesterday around 11.30am when a snack delivery truck arrived at Sunanta’s convenience store. According to the victim, the attacker approached her store and ordered ice worth 5 baht, but as Sunanta was about to hand the ice over, Surat unexpectedly struck her with the beer bottle she had prepared beforehand.

Sunanta said that she and the attacker were not strangers, and they were even related by marriage, making the violent action even more shocking. She mentioned that although they had some arguments in the past, the situation had never escalated to such an extent. Sunanta suspected that Surat held a grudge towards her for some time before finally acting on her emotions.

The day before the incident, Sunanta went to a hospital for a tooth extraction. Upon her return, she noticed Surat drinking beer near her store. As she was attending to a customer, Surat made multiple requests for Sunanta to bring her a beer, which she ignored, instead asking her partner to deliver the beer.

Surat, the attacker, admitted that she was indeed the person shown in the video and was aware that the incident had gone viral online. She said she was willing to face the consequences of her actions, explaining that her reason for attacking Sunanta was due to her inability to tolerate the victim’s habit of discussing her personal matters with others. Following the incident, Surat apologised to Sunanta’s husband and children, admitting she could not hold back her emotions any longer.

Sunanta has since filed a complaint at the Tha Chalom Police Station. The authorities have charged Surat with causing bodily harm to another person and will take legal action accordingly.