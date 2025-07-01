Bangkok minimum wage hits 400 baht: Boost for 700,000 workers

Tripartite Wage Committee approves wage increase, acknowledged by Cabinet

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Tuesday, July 1, 2025
Bangkok minimum wage hits 400 baht: Boost for 700,000 workers
A historic pay boost is on the horizon for Bangkok’s workers, as the government acknowledges a major wage hike that will benefit hundreds of thousands.

The Cabinet has officially confirmed a significant increase in Bangkok’s minimum wage, with the daily rate set to rise to 400 baht starting July 1. The wage increase, which will benefit approximately 700,000 workers, was approved by the tripartite Wage Committee and was acknowledged by the Cabinet today, July 1.

Deputy government spokesperson Sasikarn Watthanachan confirmed that the Cabinet accepted the committee’s decision, made on June 17, to raise the minimum wage by 28 baht, from 372 baht to 400 baht per day across all sectors in the capital.

The resolution will be published in the Royal Gazette and will take effect retroactively from today.

Sasikarn also revealed that the wage increase would extend beyond Bangkok. Workers in certain sectors in other provinces, specifically in tourism and service industries, would also see their daily wage rise to 400 baht.

For these workers outside the capital, the new wage will apply to unskilled workers in specific areas, including:

This pay rise for workers outside Bangkok will also take effect today.

However, workers in other industries outside the capital will not see a wage hike and will instead remain on the wage levels set by the Wage Committee in December 2024.

The Labour Ministry estimates that the wage increase will directly benefit around 700,000 workers across the country, offering a much-needed boost to many in the tourism and service sectors, reported The Nation.

Sasikarn said that this adjustment was in line with the government’s efforts to address the cost of living and provide better wages for low-income workers, especially in light of the current economic conditions.

This decision marks a significant move towards improving the livelihoods of workers in Bangkok and other parts of Thailand, with many hopeful that it will be a step toward long-term economic stability and growth.

