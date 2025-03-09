Protest called against Thai Entertainment Complex Bill and casinos

Picture courtesy of MGR Online

Former red-shirt leader Jatuporn Prompan has called for a protest against the Entertainment Complex Bill, which is set to be reviewed by the Cabinet on Tuesday, March 12.

Jatuporn urged demonstrators to assemble at the Chamai Maruchet Bridge near Government House, opposing the bill that would allow the development of casinos as well as the legalisation of online gambling. He anticipates that the government may advance this measure too.

“If this is allowed to happen, Thailand will face significant problems.

“People who love the country must rise and unite to fight the legalisation of casinos and online gambling, as this will ruin our nation and weaken our people.”

Jatuporn has appealed to government coalition parties, particularly the Pheu Thai Party, to carefully consider their decisions and prevent potential damage to the country by advancing the Entertainment Complex Bill. He noted that this policy was not part of Pheu Thai’s election manifesto.

He also criticised Chousak Sirinil, the minister for the Prime Minister’s Office, for describing the bill as an urgent matter that needed to be presented to the Cabinet by Tuesday, March 12.

Conversely, former Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin expressed support for the entertainment complexes on the social media platform X, stating they would draw investors to construction projects in Thailand. The bill highlights the significance of investing in quality museums, indoor stadiums, and public parks for communities. Srettha believes that the entertainment complex will attract tourists and create jobs, reported Bangkok Post.

“As a Thai who must realise that we will gradually legalise gambling, I support it since I can still see tangible investment that has a beneficial impact on society and the economy.”

Meanwhile, the Entertainment Complex Bill, which is up for revision, is expected to be presented for Cabinet approval, according to PM’s Office Minister Chousak Sirinil. The bill has been given priority as a key policy, after talks with the Interior and Finance Ministries, with plans to fast-track its legislative process.