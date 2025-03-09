Man arrested after attempted assault on lone motorcyclist in Pattani

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A man was arrested after attempting to assault a woman riding a motorcycle alone in Pattani province. The incident, which occurred on March 7 at around 11.30pm on the Yala-Pattani Road, was interrupted when local youths intervened, preventing the suspect from escaping with the victim’s mobile phone.

The woman was travelling back home alone to Ban Bue Nae Jue Rae, in Yarang district, when a man began following her near Ban Bango Kabu. He attempted to engage her in conversation by asking if she had a boyfriend.

When she did not respond, he proceeded to touch her inappropriately. As she tried to escape, he managed to switch off her motorcycle and got on behind her, but she managed to flee.

The woman began screaming for help, drawing the attention of nearby residents. Seeing the situation, the suspect fled, taking her phone.

Local youths chased after him, forcing him to abandon his motorcycle and the stolen phone near the border of Ban Priki and Ban Khok Ya Kha, before he escaped, reported KhaoSod.

Yesterday, March 8, the suspect, identified as 26 year old Sulkifli Abubaka, turned himself in at Yarang Police Station. The investigation team recorded the charges and planned a reenactment of the incident as part of the ongoing legal proceedings.

In similar news, the owner of a photocopy shop in Udon Thani, Isaan province, denied the attempted rape allegations made by Thai teacher Nachanok Intasang and offered her 20,000 baht in compensation to resolve the issue legally.

Nachanok accused the shop owner of attempting to rape her on March 1, after she visited the shop to photocopy documents. She became suspicious of his behavior and believed he might have been intoxicated.

Nachanok reported that the shop owner suddenly closed and locked the front door, claiming he was worried the sunlight might make her uncomfortable or harm her eyes.

Feeling frightened, Nachanok requested that he open the door, but he refused. She assured him that she wouldn’t pursue legal action if he allowed her to leave, yet he still ignored her request.