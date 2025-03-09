Thai police intercept 1,500 kg crystal meth in Chiang Rai bust

Bright Choomanee
Thai police intercept 1,500 kg crystal meth in Chiang Rai bust
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Thai police forces intercepted a major drug trafficking operation in Chiang Rai, discovering 1,500 kilogrammes of crystal methamphetamine concealed in modified vehicles. The confrontation resulted in two injuries. Police later arrested four additional suspects involved in the operation.

The operation, conducted yesterday, March 8, involved officers from the Police Region 5 Investigation Division, the Pha Muang Task Force, and the Narcotics Suppression Bureau, under the direction of Police Lieutenant General Krittaphon Yeesakhorn, the Police Region 5 Commissioner. The interception took place near the Heroic Monument in Mueang Samta Kiri, Mae Salong Nok subdistrict, Mae Fa Luang district.

The task force discovered the drugs hidden within 15 200-litre oil barrels inside a six-wheeled Isuzu truck with a military-style appearance and a fake number plate. The counterfeit military vehicle was a strategic ruse to avoid detection.

At around 5am, officers monitoring a known drug trafficking route intercepted the truck. Subsequent inspection revealed approximately 1,500 kilogrammes of crystal methamphetamine.

During the operation, a Ford Everest vehicle with two men and a woman approached. When officers attempted to search the vehicle, the occupants fired upon them, resulting in a shootout.

Two men, identified as Samran Wipho and Amnat Suphasot, sustained injuries and were taken to Mae Fa Luang Hospital. Police seized two 9mm handguns from the scene.

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

In a related development, police stopped a Toyota Revo pickup truck at the E-Kor checkpoint in Mae Salong Nai subdistrict, apprehending four men linked to the drug network. The investigation is ongoing.

Colonel Meechai Nilsat, deputy commander of the Pha Muang Task Force, confirmed that the collaborative effort among various agencies was crucial in preventing the drugs from reaching central areas of Thailand. Although the truck resembled an official military vehicle, it was confirmed to be a civilian vehicle modified to deceive law enforcement, reported KhaoSod.

The arrested people were former special forces soldiers from Lop Buri province who had been dismissed from service. Police also found military uniforms, AK rifles, ammunition, and grenades. The Explosive Ordnance Disposal team has been called in to manage these dangerous items.

Crime News

