Pregnant woman and baby die in central Thailand tragedy (video)

A seven-month pregnant woman passed away after being found in a seizure on a Sing Buri road in central Thailand. Rescue teams rushed her to hospital, but she lost her life following a distressing incident.

The woman, identified as 34 year old Bee, was the only daughter of 64 year old Nee. Bee, who also had a five year old child, resided in Tha Chang district, Sing Buri province.

Nee, who helped care for her grandchild, was informed by her doctor to rush to the hospital due to her daughter’s condition. Upon arrival, Nee learned that medical staff were attempting to save both her daughter and the unborn child.

In a separate statement, Nee expressed her sorrow over the incident, stating she was unaware of her daughter’s seven-month pregnancy. She said that her daughter often concealed her condition by wearing oversized clothing and had not disclosed her circumstances. Nee also noted that two days prior, Bee attended court for a drug-related case and was required to report regularly.

Meanwhile, “A,” Bee’s sex partner, disappeared after the hospital visit but had earlier contacted his wife, Fon, to seek assistance. Fon stated that her husband called her to come to the hospital, where she discovered that he had been with Bee at a hotel when the woman went into shock. Fon expressed her dismay and sadness over the situation.

She added that despite previous warnings to both “A” and Bee to end their relationship, they continued to see each other, leading to the current circumstances. Medical professionals have confirmed that Bee’s condition was critical, and surgery to deliver the baby was not possible.

Yesterday, May 23, it was reported that Bee and her unborn child had both passed away, causing great sorrow among her family, particularly her mother, Nee. Nee revealed that the doctors attributed the death to lung congestion, an enlarged heart, and drug use.

The family remains unaware of the child’s paternity, and Nee stated they would not pursue any legal action, reported KhaoSod.