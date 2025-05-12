Man arrested after knife attack on wife over infidelity claims

Onlooker detains man after violent domestic attack in Sing Buri fueled by jealousy

Ryan Turner
Monday, May 12, 2025
Man arrested after knife attack on wife over infidelity claims
Image of the arrest | Photo via KhaoSod

Early this morning, May 12, a domestic dispute in Sing Buri province turned violent as a man attacked his partner, citing infidelity. He was detained by an onlooker after the knife attack, with police arriving at the scene moments later.

At 6am this today, Police Lieutenant Sthaporn Buttaka of Mueang Sing Buri Police Station, Sing Buri province, was alerted to an assault using a knife in Bang Man subdistrict, Mueang district.

Upon investigation, two motorcycles with a trail of bloodstains were found. The injured, 50 year old Juthamas, was severely wounded with cuts on her head and shoulder. She was taken to Sing Buri Hospital by emergency responders.

A blood-stained, broken-handled knife approximately 5 inches long was found nearby and was collected as evidence.

Bystanders managed to apprehend the suspect, identified as 62 year old Sak, who admitted to living with Juthamas and having a 20 year old child currently in vocational training. While his wife worked at a gas packaging factory in Sing Buri, Sak worked in Chai Nat.

Recently, he noticed his wife not returning home or coming back late and suspected infidelity. After secretly observing her multiple times, he confronted his suspicions the previous night, leading to the knife attack, fuelled by the alcohol he had consumed earlier.

A good Samaritan detailed how they witnessed the assault while driving past, stopped to intervene, and seized the opportunity to detain the suspect when he set the knife down.

Police arrived shortly after and subsequently took Sak into custody for further legal proceedings, reported KhaoSod.

In a similar occurrence, a 51 year old woman was fatally stabbed eight times by her ex-husband at her rental home in Bo Win, Si Racha district, Chon Buri.

The suspect, also injured from an apparent suicide attempt, was rushed to Laem Chabang Hospital. Investigations revealed the woman had separated from her ex-husband in 2023 and was living with a new partner.

It is suspected that the ex-husband’s frustration over her refusal to reconcile led to the fatal attack and his subsequent suicide attempt.

Ryan Turner
Monday, May 12, 2025
Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalism student from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.

