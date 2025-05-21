Parade featuring naked boy as baby Buddha sparks backlash

Religious tradition clashes with modern child protection concerns

Parade featuring naked boy as baby Buddha sparks backlash
Photo via Facebook/ โอมมณีเก็จทิพยนฤมาศ แห่งสระโกสินารายณ์สัสเอ๊ยย

An online backlash erupted after pictures and videos emerged showing a naked boy playing the role of the baby Buddha during a parade celebrating Atthami Bucha Day in the central province of Nakhon Pathom.

Wat Mai Sukhontharam, a temple in Nakhon Chai Si district of Nakhon Pathom, held its annual ceremony, the 132nd Atthami Bucha, between May 17 and 19 to commemorate one of the most significant days in the Buddhist calendar. The day is believed to mark the cremation of Lord Buddha in Kushinagar, India.

The ceremony aimed to highlight the fundamental truths of life, known in Buddhism as the four inevitable sufferings: birth, ageing, illness, and death. Buddhists believe that the path to ending suffering lies in accepting these truths and practising to attain the ultimate goal: nibbana, or nirvana.

The event at Wat Mai Sukhontharam featured a decorative parade narrating the life of the Lord Buddha, a reenactment of his cremation ceremony, and a fireworks display to conclude the proceedings.

Controversy arose during the parade on the first day of the event, when photos and videos circulated online showing a young boy, completely naked and painted white, standing atop a decorated vehicle portraying the newborn Buddha.

Naked baby buddha role sparks criticism
Photo via Facebook/ พี่ปุ้นพาเที่ยว

Behind him stood a woman playing the role of Queen Maya Devi, the Buddha’s mother. The parade reportedly travelled through the local community.

The scene displayed the day when Prince Siddhartha was born and took seven steps immediately after birth.

Birth of Lord Buddha
Photo via Wikipitaka

Online commentators condemned the scene as a form of child abuse, regardless of the boy’s willingness, as it was inappropriate and humiliating.

Many stated that adults have a responsibility to guide children towards positive and respectful behaviour, not to expose them to potentially harmful practices.

Explicit parade to celebrate Buddhist day sparking drama
Photo via Facebook/ ท่านเปา

The Facebook page Tan Bao (meaning Bao Zheng) also shared another controversial image from the parade, depicting a naked man being punished in a representation of Buddhist hell.

Although the original video featuring the naked boy was later deleted, neither the temple nor provincial officials has issued any official statements regarding the incident.

