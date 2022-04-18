Monday Covid Update: 16,994 new cases; provincial totals

124 coronavirus-related deaths were reported by the CCSA today, raising the pandemic’s death toll in Thailand to 27,006 with 5,308 of those fatalities since the start of this year.

In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA recorded 16,994 new Covid-19 cases and 25,910 recoveries. There are now 205,514 people in Thailand being treated for Covid-19.

Out of the new cases recorded today, 22 were found in correctional facilities. More than 80,000 inmates at Thailand’s overcrowded prisons and detention centres have tested positive for Covid-19 over the past several months.

Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has recorded 4,046,953 confirmed Covid-19 cases. Out of that number, 1,823,518 Infections have been reported since January 1.

Vaccination update

In the Thai government’s mass vaccination drive, which was launched on February 2021, a total of 131,690,953 doses have been administered, according to the CCSA. Yesterday, 2,638 people received their first dose of the vaccine, 2,947 received their second dose, and 12,650 people received a third shot to boost their immunity against the coronavirus.

New Covid-19 cases in each province…

* Numbers are reported by the CCSA and are based on positive PCR Covid-19 test results. Provincial health departments may have a more recent update if new infections were found after the daily case count was filed with the CCSA.

Bangkok – 2,943

Kamphaeng Phet – 230

Chai Nat – 29

Nakhon Nayok – 39

Nakhon Pathom – 341

Nakhon Sawan – 163

Nonthaburi – 599

Pathum Thani – 165

Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya – 296

Pichit – 57

Pissanuloak – 155

Phetchbun – 68

Lob Buri – 53

Samut Prakarn – 522

Samut Songkram – 65

Samut Sakhon – 384

Saraburi – 87

Sing Buri – 112

Sukhothai – 230

Suphan Buri – 335

Ang Thong – 100

Uthai Thani – 120

Chantaburi – 167

Chachengsao – 288

Chon Buri – 704

Trat – 73

Prachin Buri – 206

Rayong – 186

Srakaew – 149

Chiang Rai – 2

Chiang Mai – 260

Nan – 156

Payao – 41

Prae – 155

Mae Hong Sorn – 16

Lampang – 211

Lamphun – 1

Uttaradit – 27

Kalasin – 187

Khon Kaen – 483

Chaiyaphum – 189

Nakhon Panom – 169

Nakhon Ratchasima – 314

Bueng Karn – 134

Buriram – 469

Maha Sarakam – 254

Mukdaharn – 34

Yasothon – 64

Roi Et – 455

Loei – 161

Sisaket – 315

Sakon Nakhon – 263

Surin – 327

Nong Kai – 239

Nong Bua Lamphu – 63

Amnat Charoen – 83

Udon Thani – 281

Ubon Ratchathani – 282

Krabi – 56

Chumporn – 47

Trang – 38

Nakhon Si Thammarat – 547

Narathiwas – 8

Pattani – 21

Phangnga – 87

Pattalung – 166

Phuket – 129

Yala – 18

Kanchanaburi – 260

Tak – 56

Prachuab Khiri Khan – 135

Phetchaburi – 114

Ratchaburi – 311

Ranong – 27

Songkla – 244

Satun – 28

Surat Thani – 103