Thailand
Monday Covid Update: 16,994 new cases; provincial totals
124 coronavirus-related deaths were reported by the CCSA today, raising the pandemic’s death toll in Thailand to 27,006 with 5,308 of those fatalities since the start of this year.
In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA recorded 16,994 new Covid-19 cases and 25,910 recoveries. There are now 205,514 people in Thailand being treated for Covid-19.
Out of the new cases recorded today, 22 were found in correctional facilities. More than 80,000 inmates at Thailand’s overcrowded prisons and detention centres have tested positive for Covid-19 over the past several months.
Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has recorded 4,046,953 confirmed Covid-19 cases. Out of that number, 1,823,518 Infections have been reported since January 1.
Vaccination update
In the Thai government’s mass vaccination drive, which was launched on February 2021, a total of 131,690,953 doses have been administered, according to the CCSA. Yesterday, 2,638 people received their first dose of the vaccine, 2,947 received their second dose, and 12,650 people received a third shot to boost their immunity against the coronavirus.
New Covid-19 cases in each province…
* Numbers are reported by the CCSA and are based on positive PCR Covid-19 test results. Provincial health departments may have a more recent update if new infections were found after the daily case count was filed with the CCSA.
Bangkok – 2,943
Kamphaeng Phet – 230
Chai Nat – 29
Nakhon Nayok – 39
Nakhon Pathom – 341
Nakhon Sawan – 163
Nonthaburi – 599
Pathum Thani – 165
Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya – 296
Pichit – 57
Pissanuloak – 155
Phetchbun – 68
Lob Buri – 53
Samut Prakarn – 522
Samut Songkram – 65
Samut Sakhon – 384
Saraburi – 87
Sing Buri – 112
Sukhothai – 230
Suphan Buri – 335
Ang Thong – 100
Uthai Thani – 120
Chantaburi – 167
Chachengsao – 288
Chon Buri – 704
Trat – 73
Prachin Buri – 206
Rayong – 186
Srakaew – 149
Chiang Rai – 2
Chiang Mai – 260
Nan – 156
Payao – 41
Prae – 155
Mae Hong Sorn – 16
Lampang – 211
Lamphun – 1
Uttaradit – 27
Kalasin – 187
Khon Kaen – 483
Chaiyaphum – 189
Nakhon Panom – 169
Nakhon Ratchasima – 314
Bueng Karn – 134
Buriram – 469
Maha Sarakam – 254
Mukdaharn – 34
Yasothon – 64
Roi Et – 455
Loei – 161
Sisaket – 315
Sakon Nakhon – 263
Surin – 327
Nong Kai – 239
Nong Bua Lamphu – 63
Amnat Charoen – 83
Udon Thani – 281
Ubon Ratchathani – 282
Krabi – 56
Chumporn – 47
Trang – 38
Nakhon Si Thammarat – 547
Narathiwas – 8
Pattani – 21
Phangnga – 87
Pattalung – 166
Phuket – 129
Yala – 18
Kanchanaburi – 260
Tak – 56
Prachuab Khiri Khan – 135
Phetchaburi – 114
Ratchaburi – 311
Ranong – 27
Songkla – 244
Satun – 28
Surat Thani – 103
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
100 year old banyan tree falls down, kills 10 year old boy
Khon Kaen beauty queen says she was sexually assaulted by Grab driver
Thai man and 78 year old foreign stepfather arrested over child sex abuse in Phuket
Top 5 villas in East Coast Phuket specially chosen by CBRE
Top 5 Japanese onsens in Bangkok to heal your mind and body
Police arrest murder suspect on the run for 15 years in southern Thailand
Drink drivers put on probation, 278 dead during ‘seven deadly days’ in Thailand
Hotel and bar staff protest on Phuket’s Bangla Road after viral video prompts crackdown
Bomb disposal officers need blood donations after explosion in southern Thailand
Monday Covid Update: 16,994 new cases; provincial totals
Teenagers in Thailand will be eligible to receive Pfizer booster jabs from May
5 senior Phuket police officers face discipline following video posted by lawyer
Australia welcomes the return of cruise ships as 2-year Covid ban lifted
Myanmar grants amnesty to 1,600 prisoners, no political detainees released
Search for the missing continues as South Africa floods claim 443 lives
Thailand News Update | Five senior police in Patong side-lined over ‘bribes’ allegations
Changes to the Thailand Pass, starting TODAY
The Story of Songkran – All about the Thai New Year
You can grow ‘as many cannabis plants as you like’ in Thai homes from June 9, but…
Covid test confusion ruins UK family holiday to Thailand
Thailand airport pandemonium goes viral | Good Morning Thailand
Bangkok gets the Sht Holiday treatment (their spelling, not ours)
Thailand deploys troops to Khao San Road to combat water splashing tourists – VIDEO
Thai tourism officials will propose cancellation of Test & Go at next CCSA meeting
Over 10,000 partiers at Thai island’s Full Moon Party
Italian man and Thai woman attacked in Pattaya – VIDEO
UPDATE: Bangkok airport claims Test & Go crowding was temporary, problem already fixed
Argument between Bangkok ‘Win’ drivers ends in a fatal shooting
Thailand to welcome East-West flight detours as airlines avoid Russian airspace
Time to say goodbye to Test & Go and the Thailand Pass?
Songkran crowds flock to the new, improved, wider, better Jomtien Beach
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Thailand1 day ago
Changes to the Thailand Pass, starting TODAY
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thai tourism officials will propose cancellation of Test & Go at next CCSA meeting
- Events1 day ago
Over 10,000 partiers at Thai island’s Full Moon Party
- Pattaya3 days ago
Italian man and Thai woman attacked in Pattaya – VIDEO
- Best of3 days ago
Finest tailoring and impeccable craftmanship at Vannoten Tailors
- Bangkok3 days ago
Argument between Bangkok ‘Win’ drivers ends in a fatal shooting
- Environment2 days ago
Songkran crowds flock to the new, improved, wider, better Jomtien Beach
- Phuket9 hours ago
Top 5 villas in East Coast Phuket specially chosen by CBRE
Recent comments: