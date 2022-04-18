Teenagers in Thailand will be eligible to receive Pfizer booster jabs from May

Starting in May, teenagers in Thailand aged 12-17 will be allowed to get a Pfizer booster shot for Covid-19, provided they’ve received their second dose of a Covid vaccine within the past 6 months. The move is to boost students’ immunity to the virus ahead of new school year, which is set to begin next month, according to Dr. Opart Karnkawinpong, the director-general of the Disease Control Department.

Students in the same age group, who have been diagnosed with Down’s syndrome, cancer, obesity, immune deficiency, or any genetic diseases, will also be eligible to receive booster shots.

Thai health experts say they are ready to monitor vaccinations and help support parents of teenagers with specific health issues. They’ve also clarified that Covid vaccines won’t be forced on parents and their children, and they will only provide the jabs with permission from both parties.

The national vaccination for children under the age of 18 is supported by the Public Health and Education ministries. Each child will be given a 15 microgram injection of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine and the whole vile will be used within 6 hours of opening.

SOURCE: Thai PBS