Connect with us

Thailand

Man holds 2 people hostage on Bangkok Bus, driver allegedly dips out early to do paperwork

Jack Arthur

Published

 on 

PHOTO: เรื่องเล่าเช้านี้﻿/Facebook

A 24 year old man commandeered a Bangkok bus with a gun holding the conductor and a passenger hostage last night. The gunman surrendered early this morning after a standoff that took hours to resolve with Lat Phrao police. The negotiations reportedly sped up when the man’s mother talked him into surrendering.

Police were notified at 9:30 last night that 24 year old Pheeranat Saengchan was holding the conductor and a passenger of public bus No 8 hostage while they were on Happy Land 1 Road in Bangkok.

Police dashed to the scene to find the No 8 bus resting on the right-hand side of the road. 3 people were visible on the bus.

30 year old bus conductor and former hostage, Nuanphan Muangjeeb, says the gunman got on the bus at Victory Monument yesterday evening but refused to exit the bus when it finished its service on Happy Land Road.

Nuanphan says at this point in the ride Pheeranat pulled out a gun and instructed the driver to head back to Victory Monument so he could be dropped off.

The conductor says the driver, 39 year old Sayan Reugphichit, told the man who was brandishing a gun and making demands, that he, the driver, had to get timesheets signed by an official…so he got off the bus and the driver had 1 less hostage.

Nuanphan says the gunman then told her to shut the doors.

Police had the bus surrounded until 11 pm. At this time, Pheeranat disembarked and squatted on a footpath, while still holding the gun and declining to surrender.

Several hours later, at 1:55 am, police found Pheeranat’s mother and brought her to the scene. She managed to talk her son into surrendering.

“A preliminary investigation revealed that he robbed a convenience store in Bang Sue on July 7, using the same 11mm handgun, and escaped with THB8,000″, says the police.

Police add that they are investigating whether the man had ever participated in the anti-government rallies at Victory Monument…

The man’s identity was provided at 2:30 am. Thai media reports that Pheeranat is in the midst of financial difficulties and formerly worked as a temporary worker but is now unemployed.

SOURCE: The Nation Thailand

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
Rebel
2021-08-23 11:01
Isn't it sweet what mommy can do for little Somchai
image
gummy
2021-08-23 11:13
7 minutes ago, Rebel said: Isn't it sweet what mommy can do for little Somchai Well most Thai men don't really mature until they are 30, and/or been the army, and/or been in prison in another country , and/or become a…
image
Shane
2021-08-23 11:15
Tense time's for Thailand. This covid situation is sending people nutty. Luckily is mother was there
Jack Arthur

Jack is from the USA, has a B.A. in English, and writes on a variety of topics. He lives in Thailand.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand7 mins ago

Investigation follows allegation that Nakhon Sawan police accidentally killed suspect in extortion gone wrong
Thailand56 mins ago

Man holds 2 people hostage on Bangkok Bus, driver allegedly dips out early to do paperwork
Tourism1 hour ago

Phuket tourists rescued after being caught 3 kilometres off-shore while kayaking

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Coronavirus Vaccines1 hour ago

Thailand to start offering booster doses, vaccinating children from next year
Pattaya2 hours ago

Pattaya re-opening threatened by rise in infections, slow vaccine rollout
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Monday Covid Update: 17,491 new cases and 242 deaths
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Phuket2 hours ago

Phuket tourism operators more hopeful after Sputnik approval
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

Age of latest Covid-19 fatalities ranges from 7 months to 101 years old
Koh Samui8 hours ago

2 Samui partygoers have Covid-19, raiding police quarantine
Coronavirus (Covid-19)11 hours ago

Covid-19 violating gathering of 23 students and teachers busted
Pattaya13 hours ago

Pattaya reopening plan for September 1 unlikely to happen
Chiang Mai14 hours ago

Charming Chiang Mai plan to reopen pushed to October or later
Koh Samui15 hours ago

Koh Samui flights resume Wednesday despite Covid-19
World17 hours ago

All remaining Thai nationals now evacuated from Afghanistan
Thailand17 hours ago

Por Tor Festival still going in Phuket, no street processions
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism6 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending