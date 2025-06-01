Hostage crisis resolved in Phitsanulok; man detained after standoff

Rescue unfolds as domestic dispute escalates into hostage emergency

Bright Choomanee
Sunday, June 1, 2025
1 minute read
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A tense hostage situation unfolded in Mueang Phitsanulok district, when a man armed with a knife took his wife hostage in a rented room yesterday, May 31. Police, alongside rescue teams and a local foundation, responded promptly to the scene near the entrance to Naresuan Camp on Phra Ruang Road.

Officers, equipped with protective gear, surrounded room 3 of the rental building, where the husband had barricaded himself and his wife. Negotiations were initiated, and after a prolonged dialogue, he eventually allowed the police to enter the premises.

However, upon entry, he resisted arrest, prompting the officers to use force to subdue him and ensure the safety of all involved. The man was then taken to the Mueang Phitsanulok Police Station for questioning.

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Preliminary investigations suggest that the incident was rooted in a domestic dispute, as the wife displayed several bruises indicative of physical assault. She received first aid from Phitsanulok rescue workers and was transported to Buddhachinaraj Hospital for further treatment.

Related Articles

Further examination by police did not reveal any trace of narcotics in the husband’s system. Subsequently, he was charged under the Domestic Violence Victim Protection Act of 2007, ensuring that legal proceedings will address the violent episode, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, a drunken gunman unleashed chaos in a Bangkok neighborhood, recklessly firing into the air and seizing six terrified hostages in a desperate hunt for his missing girlfriend.

The panic erupted around 9.45am on Soi Wat Lakhon Tham in Ban Chang Lo subdistrict, when 31 year old Thai man Tae stormed through the community with a loaded weapon, shooting wildly and sending residents fleeing in fear.

Responding swiftly to reports of a man shooting at villagers and acting erratically, officers from Bang Khun Non Police Station rushed to the scene and locked down the area. It was soon discovered that Tae had barricaded himself inside a house, holding six people hostage.

Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

