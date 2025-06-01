Hostage crisis resolved in Phitsanulok; man detained after standoff

A tense hostage situation unfolded in Mueang Phitsanulok district, when a man armed with a knife took his wife hostage in a rented room yesterday, May 31. Police, alongside rescue teams and a local foundation, responded promptly to the scene near the entrance to Naresuan Camp on Phra Ruang Road.

Officers, equipped with protective gear, surrounded room 3 of the rental building, where the husband had barricaded himself and his wife. Negotiations were initiated, and after a prolonged dialogue, he eventually allowed the police to enter the premises.

However, upon entry, he resisted arrest, prompting the officers to use force to subdue him and ensure the safety of all involved. The man was then taken to the Mueang Phitsanulok Police Station for questioning.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the incident was rooted in a domestic dispute, as the wife displayed several bruises indicative of physical assault. She received first aid from Phitsanulok rescue workers and was transported to Buddhachinaraj Hospital for further treatment.

Further examination by police did not reveal any trace of narcotics in the husband’s system. Subsequently, he was charged under the Domestic Violence Victim Protection Act of 2007, ensuring that legal proceedings will address the violent episode, reported KhaoSod.

