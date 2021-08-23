Tourism
Phuket tourists rescued after being caught 3 kilometres off-shore while kayaking
Phuket Tourist Police have rescued a Dutch couple who became trapped 3 kilometres off-shore while kayaking. The Pattaya News reports that strong waves meant the couple, who are on the island as part of the sandbox scheme, were unable to paddle back to shore.
The incident happened around 1.30pm yesterday, with police responding to a report of the couple’s plight. The tourists were rescued and transported back to their hotel. According to the Pattaya News report, 22 year old Hoppe Martin was kayaking with his girlfriend when heavy rain began to fall and the waves got stronger. The couple got stuck close to Koh Thanan, about 3 kilometres off-shore.
They were able to use their mobile phone to contact the staff at the My Beach Resort Hotel, where they were staying. Hotel staff contacted the tourist police via the 1155 rescue hotline.
It is currently monsoon season on the southern island of Phuket, with occasional heavy rainfall causing high waves and stormy conditions at sea.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Phuket tourists rescued after being caught 3 kilometres off-shore while kayaking
Thailand to start offering booster doses, vaccinating children from next year
Pattaya re-opening threatened by rise in infections, slow vaccine rollout
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Monday Covid Update: 17,491 new cases and 242 deaths
Phuket tourism operators more hopeful after Sputnik approval
Age of latest Covid-19 fatalities ranges from 7 months to 101 years old
2 Samui partygoers have Covid-19, raiding police quarantine
Covid-19 violating gathering of 23 students and teachers busted
Pattaya reopening plan for September 1 unlikely to happen
Charming Chiang Mai plan to reopen pushed to October or later
Koh Samui flights resume Wednesday despite Covid-19
All remaining Thai nationals now evacuated from Afghanistan
Por Tor Festival still going in Phuket, no street processions
German man found dead in apparent suicide in Phuket Hotel
New Covid-19 team aims to correct bad information, not censor it.
Tourism operators hopeful after Phuket sandbox mandatory stay reduced to 7 days
Tuesday Covid Update: 20,128 new cases; provincial totals
Macaque monkey sterilisation programme starts in Hua Hin
Hong Kong does a U-turn, reverts to 21-day quarantine for high-risk countries
OPINION: Why restaurants are so f**ked
CCSA approves “7+7” island hop extension to “Phuket Sandbox”
Traveling abroad? This helpful tool lets you check visa requirements all at once
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says restrictions are likely to be eased by early September
China eyes booster shots to hit herd immunity by year’s end
Chinese market finds Covid on durian packages
CP boss outlines 4 ways government could speed up pandemic recovery
Woman who stole over 250 million baht from sick mother sentenced to 12 years
CCSA predicts that Covid-19 infections may have peaked
Police arrest 21 people at Pattaya party violating Covid-19 decree
Dengue fever on the rise in Bangkok, Department of Disease Control reports
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Hong Kong does a U-turn, reverts to 21-day quarantine for high-risk countries
- Thailand3 days ago
Traveling abroad? This helpful tool lets you check visa requirements all at once
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says restrictions are likely to be eased by early September
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
China eyes booster shots to hit herd immunity by year’s end
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
CCSA predicts that Covid-19 infections may have peaked
- Crime2 days ago
Police arrest 21 people at Pattaya party violating Covid-19 decree
- Bangkok4 days ago
Police arrest man for allegedly robbing Bangkok gold shop, threatening owner with fake gun
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thailand planning travel bubble with South Korea once Covid crisis eases