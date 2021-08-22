Protesters clash with police for over 4 hours in Bangkok, 5 officials injured

After an over 4 hour clash with protesters, 5 police officers were reportedly injured in Bangkok last night.

Piya Tawichai, the Police Major General from the Metropolitan Police Bureau says the Thalu Fah pro-democracy group gathered in front of the UN building on Ratchadamnoen Road at 2 pm yesterday. He says the group peacefully protested for about 2 hours. They ceased protesting about 10 minutes after 4 pm.

Then, just before 5 pm, a group of teenagers was reportedly seen showing up on motorcycles at Vibhavadi Rangsit Road, which is close to the Sam Liam Din Daeng junction. The Bangkok Post says the teenagers tossed firecrackers, ping-pong bombs, and pipe bombs at the police.

The Deputy Commissioner says other objects were also thrown at the Royal Thai Army Band Department and the Veterans General Hospital. Following the object throwing, riot police advanced on the protesters to maintain peace and order.

The police shot off rubber bullets and blasted water cannons at the protesters in a skirmish that lasted for over 4 hours. Thai media says the protesters continued to throw more handmade explosives, which led to 5 officers being injured.

Several protesters were arrested following the turbulent gathering. They were brought to the Din Daeng police station for further legal proceedings.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on or

👋 Have your say on our

🔔 to our daily email newsletter

📺 / YouTube for daily shows

👍 Like/Follow us on

🐦 FOLLOW us on

📷 FOLLOW us on