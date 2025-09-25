Thai girl commits suicide amid alleged expectations from parents

A 16 year old Thai girl committed suicide at her home in Phattalung province yesterday, September 24, allegedly due to the stress of disappointing her parents.

Officers from Pa Bon Police Station were called to a house in the Tung Naree sub-district, Pa Bon district, to investigate the death of the teenage girl, known as Look Mod. She was found in her bedroom with a gunshot wound to the back of her neck.

Police discovered an 11mm gun dropped near her body. The girl was taken to Pa Bon Hospital for an autopsy. Following the investigation, police and doctors concluded that the death was a suicide and returned her body to her family for a funeral.

Look Mod’s boyfriend, 16 year old Nat, told Ban Mueang news agency that they were both studying at a school in the Rattaphum district of Songkhla province. He had visited her at home shortly before the incident.

Nat explained that Look Mod shared almost all her personal issues with him and that he often tried to calm her down, urging her not to overthink her problems.

About a week ago, Look Mod told Nat that her parents wanted her to transfer to a school in Hat Yai district of Songkhla, hoping she would benefit from a larger school. However, she refused, insisting that she could improve at her current school.

This decision reportedly caused Look Mod a lot of stress, as she worried she might have disappointed her parents. On the day of the incident, Nat visited her at home in the afternoon while her parents were away, in an attempt to comfort her.

Look Mod also expressed fear that her parents might misunderstand their relationship and think they had engaged in an intimate activity. Nat insisted that nothing of the sort occurred and that he only wanted to keep her company during a stressful time.

Nat said he left before her parents returned. He received a call from her mother about Look Mod’s suicide shortly afterwards and rushed back.

Police reported that the gun belonged to Look Mod’s father, who is a police officer. Relatives revealed that he often took her to a shooting range, making her proficient in handling firearms.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.