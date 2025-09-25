Thai girl commits suicide amid alleged expectations from parents

Boyfriend reveals she fears disappointing parents with her study and their relationship

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin9 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, September 25, 2025
79 2 minutes read
Thai girl commits suicide amid alleged expectations from parents | Thaiger
Photo via Ban Mueang

A 16 year old Thai girl committed suicide at her home in Phattalung province yesterday, September 24, allegedly due to the stress of disappointing her parents.

Officers from Pa Bon Police Station were called to a house in the Tung Naree sub-district, Pa Bon district, to investigate the death of the teenage girl, known as Look Mod. She was found in her bedroom with a gunshot wound to the back of her neck.

Police discovered an 11mm gun dropped near her body. The girl was taken to Pa Bon Hospital for an autopsy. Following the investigation, police and doctors concluded that the death was a suicide and returned her body to her family for a funeral.

Look Mod’s boyfriend, 16 year old Nat, told Ban Mueang news agency that they were both studying at a school in the Rattaphum district of Songkhla province. He had visited her at home shortly before the incident.

Nat explained that Look Mod shared almost all her personal issues with him and that he often tried to calm her down, urging her not to overthink her problems.

Thai teenage girl suicide in Phatthalung
Photo via Ban Mueang

About a week ago, Look Mod told Nat that her parents wanted her to transfer to a school in Hat Yai district of Songkhla, hoping she would benefit from a larger school. However, she refused, insisting that she could improve at her current school.

This decision reportedly caused Look Mod a lot of stress, as she worried she might have disappointed her parents. On the day of the incident, Nat visited her at home in the afternoon while her parents were away, in an attempt to comfort her.

Related Articles

Look Mod also expressed fear that her parents might misunderstand their relationship and think they had engaged in an intimate activity. Nat insisted that nothing of the sort occurred and that he only wanted to keep her company during a stressful time.

Stressful girl commits suicide
Photo via SiamRath

Nat said he left before her parents returned. He received a call from her mother about Look Mod’s suicide shortly afterwards and rushed back.

Police reported that the gun belonged to Look Mod’s father, who is a police officer. Relatives revealed that he often took her to a shooting range, making her proficient in handling firearms.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.

Latest Thailand News
Thai girl commits suicide amid alleged expectations from parents | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai girl commits suicide amid alleged expectations from parents

9 minutes ago
415 test positive for drugs in Suphan Buri nightclub raid (video) | Thaiger Central Thailand News

415 test positive for drugs in Suphan Buri nightclub raid (video)

17 minutes ago
Things to do and see along the Purple MRT Line | Thaiger Things To Do

Things to do and see along the Purple MRT Line

40 minutes ago
Thai officials probed over bribes in citizenship scandal | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai officials probed over bribes in citizenship scandal

47 minutes ago
Water seepage raises concerns of repeat road collapse in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

Water seepage raises concerns of repeat road collapse in Bangkok

1 hour ago
Hooked turtle rescued in Phuket as another dies from net injury | Thaiger Phuket News

Hooked turtle rescued in Phuket as another dies from net injury

1 hour ago
Veteran cop delivers 11th baby in Udon Thani tuk tuk drama | Thaiger Thailand News

Veteran cop delivers 11th baby in Udon Thani tuk tuk drama

2 hours ago
Foreign driver flees after crashing into 2 vehicles and 3 restaurants in Rayong | Thaiger Thailand News

Foreign driver flees after crashing into 2 vehicles and 3 restaurants in Rayong

2 hours ago
Pattaya sees tourist boom with over 18 million visits | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya sees tourist boom with over 18 million visits

2 hours ago
Lucky firecracker numbers spark lotto frenzy in Suphan Buri | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Lucky firecracker numbers spark lotto frenzy in Suphan Buri

3 hours ago
Drunken family fight ends in fatal stabbing in southern Thailand | Thaiger South Thailand News

Drunken family fight ends in fatal stabbing in southern Thailand

4 hours ago
PM Anutin pledges to dissolve Parliament by January 2026 | Thaiger Thailand News

PM Anutin pledges to dissolve Parliament by January 2026

4 hours ago
8 year old boy rides pet buffalo to school in central Thailand | Thaiger Central Thailand News

8 year old boy rides pet buffalo to school in central Thailand

4 hours ago
Ex-Thai Airways boss: Ditch all govt shares or risk relapse | Thaiger Business News

Ex-Thai Airways boss: Ditch all govt shares or risk relapse

4 hours ago
50,000 sandbags deployed to plug sinkhole on Bangkok road | Thaiger Bangkok News

50,000 sandbags deployed to plug sinkhole on Bangkok road

4 hours ago
Thailand to crack down on illegal border crossings from October 10 | Thaiger Politics News

Thailand to crack down on illegal border crossings from October 10

5 hours ago
Foreign couple filmed having sex on moving pickup in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign couple filmed having sex on moving pickup in Phuket

5 hours ago
Hat Yai thief takes tourist’s gold necklace in bike snatch | Thaiger South Thailand News

Hat Yai thief takes tourist’s gold necklace in bike snatch

5 hours ago
Howling dogs lead to grisly corpse find in Udon Thani hut | Thaiger Crime News

Howling dogs lead to grisly corpse find in Udon Thani hut

5 hours ago
Free boat rides launched after Bangkok sinkhole chaos | Thaiger Bangkok News

Free boat rides launched after Bangkok sinkhole chaos

6 hours ago
Thailand warned of flash floods as monsoon rains intensify | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand warned of flash floods as monsoon rains intensify

8 hours ago
10 famous street markets you should visit in Thailand | Thaiger Travel Guides

10 famous street markets you should visit in Thailand

21 hours ago
Thailand MPs back bills to cut work hours, add menstruation leave | Thaiger Politics News

Thailand MPs back bills to cut work hours, add menstruation leave

21 hours ago
Bangkok road sinkhole subsides further, threatening nearby building structure | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok road sinkhole subsides further, threatening nearby building structure

21 hours ago
Drunk Norwegian woman found on Phuket street returned safely to hotel | Thaiger Phuket News

Drunk Norwegian woman found on Phuket street returned safely to hotel

22 hours ago
Crime NewsSouth Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin9 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, September 25, 2025
79 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.