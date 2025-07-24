Paws of glory: Hero rider saves cat from blaze in Bangkok condo

Online community praises daring act as video spreads across social platforms

Screenshots from @pluem_sora TikTok video

A dramatic TikTok video is melting hearts online after capturing the moment a heroic delivery rider charged into a burning Bangkok condominium to rescue a trapped cat—emerging moments later covered in soot and cradling the lifeless feline in his arms.

The video, posted on July 23 by user @pluem_sora, shows the rider—who is also a volunteer firefighter—bravely climbing through the smoke-filled building, ignoring the danger around him to retrieve the unconscious pet. He then attempts to revive it using CPR in a desperate bid to bring it back to life.

The rider’s selfless act followed a fire that broke out in the condominium. As others rushed out of the building, he ran in, determined to save the animal believed to belong to a distraught resident.

“I feel for the owner. As I was running down, he ran up for the cat. He loves his cat so much. I felt so sorry for him,” the TikTok caption read.

@pluem_sora มึงคือสงสารเจ้าของมาก แบบตอนวิ่งลงพี่แกวิ่งขึ้นไปเอาแมว ละเขารักแมวมากๆอ่ะ สงสารพี่เขามากน้ำตาจะไหล 😢 #ไฟไหม้ #คนรักแมว #แมวอ้วน ♬ เสียงต้นฉบับ – โซระที่อยากเป็นสาวจีน🇨🇳

The clip quickly went viral, racking up thousands of views and comments praising the rider’s courage, compassion, and quick thinking. KhaoSod reported that many users hailed him as a real-life hero, with some even calling for him to be officially recognised for his bravery.

Amid the wave of admiration, the man himself took to the comments section to give an update.

“I am the rider in the video. The cat has now been taken to the vet and is safe. Thank you for recognising my efforts,” he wrote, sparking another flurry of heartfelt responses.

Paws of glory: Hero rider saves cat from blaze in Bangkok condo | News by Thaiger

Social media users expressed relief and gratitude for the happy ending. One commenter wrote, “You’re the kind of person the world needs more of,” while another said, “This brought tears to my eyes. Thank you for not giving up on that little life.”

The incident highlights the incredible lengths some individuals will go to protect even the smallest, most vulnerable creatures. It’s a powerful reminder that heroes don’t always wear uniforms—sometimes they show up in riding gear, with soot on their faces and compassion in their hearts.

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.
