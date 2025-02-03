Thai police, soldiers rescue Hong Kong woman from call centre scam

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin2 hours agoLast Updated: Monday, February 3, 2025
148 1 minute read
Thai police, soldiers rescue Hong Kong woman from call centre scam
Photo via MGR Online

Thai police officers and soldiers rescued a Hong Kong woman from a call centre scam in Myawaddy, Myanmar, on Friday.

The Office of the Secretary for Security urged Thailand’s Ministry of Justice to rescue 12 Hong Kong nationals who had fallen victim to the call centre scam gang in Myanmar. These 12 people no longer wished to work for the scammers, with some having been tricked into working there.

Advertisements

In response, Thai police and government officials coordinated with the Democratic Karen Buddhist Army (DKBA) to rescue the Hong Kong nationals on the list.

Thai police officers and soldiers have so far managed to rescue three of them, with the latest being 31 year old Chui Suet, who was helped on Friday, January 31. Suet was transferred to Thailand and is awaiting her return to Hong Kong.

Related Articles

ThaiRath reported today, February 3, that the Thai and Chinese governments have joined forces to crack down on call centre scam gangs and human trafficking operations involving Chinese and Thai nationals.

Call centre scam gang rescue
Photo via MGR Online

Following pressure and cooperation from the Chinese government, the call centre scam gangs have gradually relocated from their bases in Shwe Kokko and KK Park in Myawaddy. Reports indicate they have moved their equipment and workforce to a new base.

According to media reports, the new base of the call centre scam gang may be a casino in Banteay Meanchey Province, Cambodia. This province borders Thailand’s Isaan region, specifically Sa Kaeo Province and Chachoengsao Province.

Advertisements
Hong Kong woman rescued from Myanmar call centre scam gang
Photo via MGR Online

In a report related to the scam base in Shwe Kokko, She Zhijiang, the founder of the operation, who has been imprisoned in Thailand since August 2022, reportedly sought assistance from INTERPOL. He claims that Thai prison officials have treated him unfairly.

Zhijiang alleges that Thai prison officials denied him medical care, placed him in solitary confinement, shackled him, and prohibited visits from his family.

Thailand’s Department of Corrections later clarified the matter, stating that Zhijiang had recently been transferred from Bangkok Remand Prison to Klong Prem Central Prison due to his suspicious behaviour, violations of prison rules, and excessive financial influence within the prison.

As Zhijiang exhibited suspicious behaviour, officials stated that he had to be closely monitored but insisted that all actions taken were in accordance with human rights standards.

Latest Thailand News
Debt-ridden Thai man snatches bag from Japanese tourist in Chiang Mai Crime News

Debt-ridden Thai man snatches bag from Japanese tourist in Chiang Mai

56 minutes ago
Back in the driver’s seat: Rewat plans to steer Phuket forward Environment News

Back in the driver’s seat: Rewat plans to steer Phuket forward

1 hour ago
Smoke out: Phuket cracks down on polluters as air crisis worsens Environment News

Smoke out: Phuket cracks down on polluters as air crisis worsens

1 hour ago
Commerce Ministry acts to remove unsafe products from e-commerce Business News

Commerce Ministry acts to remove unsafe products from e-commerce

2 hours ago
Ballot bedlam: Nearly 2 million votes go to waste in local elections Politics News

Ballot bedlam: Nearly 2 million votes go to waste in local elections

2 hours ago
2 Thai social media influencers arrested for promoting Yaba online Bangkok News

2 Thai social media influencers arrested for promoting Yaba online

2 hours ago
Thai task force seizes scam-linked electronics in Mae Ramat Crime News

Thai task force seizes scam-linked electronics in Mae Ramat

2 hours ago
Gold rush 2.0: Prices hit dazzling new heights past 45,000 baht Thailand News

Gold rush 2.0: Prices hit dazzling new heights past 45,000 baht

2 hours ago
Thai police, soldiers rescue Hong Kong woman from call centre scam Crime News

Thai police, soldiers rescue Hong Kong woman from call centre scam

2 hours ago
Teen attacked in Bangkok after tea shop stumble Bangkok News

Teen attacked in Bangkok after tea shop stumble

3 hours ago
Monk, vendor, &#038; balloon seller strike gold with ‘ugly’ lottery tickets Thailand News

Monk, vendor, & balloon seller strike gold with ‘ugly’ lottery tickets

3 hours ago
Thai man fatally shoots wife and mother-in-law before suicide Crime News

Thai man fatally shoots wife and mother-in-law before suicide

3 hours ago
Police pose as delivery riders to arrest drug smugglers in Thailand Crime News

Police pose as delivery riders to arrest drug smugglers in Thailand

3 hours ago
High education at Bangkok’s language learning meetup Events

High education at Bangkok’s language learning meetup

3 hours ago
Golden getaway: Thief strikes at Pathum Thani shopping mall Crime News

Golden getaway: Thief strikes at Pathum Thani shopping mall

3 hours ago
Teen caught with two million meth pills on Mekong River Crime News

Teen caught with two million meth pills on Mekong River

3 hours ago
Thai woman arrested over largest romance scam at Hat Yai airport Crime News

Thai woman arrested over largest romance scam at Hat Yai airport

4 hours ago
Thai sex creator retires and warns fans of impersonation scam Thailand News

Thai sex creator retires and warns fans of impersonation scam

4 hours ago
57 Thailand provinces face hazardous PM2.5 levels Environment News

57 Thailand provinces face hazardous PM2.5 levels

4 hours ago
Thaksin travels to Malaysia for talks with PM Politics News

Thaksin travels to Malaysia for talks with PM

4 hours ago
Two detectives killed in rear-end collision with cement truck Road deaths

Two detectives killed in rear-end collision with cement truck

4 hours ago
Pee-ce treaty: Foreigners demand more loos after Phuket public urination uproar Crime News

Pee-ce treaty: Foreigners demand more loos after Phuket public urination uproar

4 hours ago
Ex-Yasothon prosecutor arrested for 100,000 baht bribery charge Crime News

Ex-Yasothon prosecutor arrested for 100,000 baht bribery charge

5 hours ago
Blade end: Krabi mechanic’s routine lawnmower repair turns deadly Krabi News

Blade end: Krabi mechanic’s routine lawnmower repair turns deadly

5 hours ago
Newborn found abandoned in Buriram banana grove Crime News

Newborn found abandoned in Buriram banana grove

5 hours ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin2 hours agoLast Updated: Monday, February 3, 2025
148 1 minute read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Related Articles

Smoke out: Phuket cracks down on polluters as air crisis worsens

Smoke out: Phuket cracks down on polluters as air crisis worsens

1 hour ago
Commerce Ministry acts to remove unsafe products from e-commerce

Commerce Ministry acts to remove unsafe products from e-commerce

2 hours ago
Ballot bedlam: Nearly 2 million votes go to waste in local elections

Ballot bedlam: Nearly 2 million votes go to waste in local elections

2 hours ago
2 Thai social media influencers arrested for promoting Yaba online

2 Thai social media influencers arrested for promoting Yaba online

2 hours ago