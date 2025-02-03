Thai police, soldiers rescue Hong Kong woman from call centre scam

Thai police officers and soldiers rescued a Hong Kong woman from a call centre scam in Myawaddy, Myanmar, on Friday.

The Office of the Secretary for Security urged Thailand’s Ministry of Justice to rescue 12 Hong Kong nationals who had fallen victim to the call centre scam gang in Myanmar. These 12 people no longer wished to work for the scammers, with some having been tricked into working there.

In response, Thai police and government officials coordinated with the Democratic Karen Buddhist Army (DKBA) to rescue the Hong Kong nationals on the list.

Thai police officers and soldiers have so far managed to rescue three of them, with the latest being 31 year old Chui Suet, who was helped on Friday, January 31. Suet was transferred to Thailand and is awaiting her return to Hong Kong.

ThaiRath reported today, February 3, that the Thai and Chinese governments have joined forces to crack down on call centre scam gangs and human trafficking operations involving Chinese and Thai nationals.

Following pressure and cooperation from the Chinese government, the call centre scam gangs have gradually relocated from their bases in Shwe Kokko and KK Park in Myawaddy. Reports indicate they have moved their equipment and workforce to a new base.

According to media reports, the new base of the call centre scam gang may be a casino in Banteay Meanchey Province, Cambodia. This province borders Thailand’s Isaan region, specifically Sa Kaeo Province and Chachoengsao Province.

In a report related to the scam base in Shwe Kokko, She Zhijiang, the founder of the operation, who has been imprisoned in Thailand since August 2022, reportedly sought assistance from INTERPOL. He claims that Thai prison officials have treated him unfairly.

Zhijiang alleges that Thai prison officials denied him medical care, placed him in solitary confinement, shackled him, and prohibited visits from his family.

Thailand’s Department of Corrections later clarified the matter, stating that Zhijiang had recently been transferred from Bangkok Remand Prison to Klong Prem Central Prison due to his suspicious behaviour, violations of prison rules, and excessive financial influence within the prison.

As Zhijiang exhibited suspicious behaviour, officials stated that he had to be closely monitored but insisted that all actions taken were in accordance with human rights standards.