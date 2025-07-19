Pattaya woman scammed while trying to save sick aunt

Scammers posed as lenders, draining victim with fake fees and empty promises of urgent cash

Puntid Tantivangphaisal 15 minutes ago Last Updated: Saturday, July 19, 2025
A Pattaya housekeeper desperate to save her sick aunt was cruelly scammed out of nearly 5,000 baht in an online loan fraud — leaving her devastated and broke.

The incident unfolded at 10pm yesterday, July 18, when 26 year old Ratchaneekorn Pholjamrat walked into Pattaya City Police Station, clutching receipts and screenshots, to file a formal complaint against the online fraudsters.

Ratchaneekorn, who works as a housekeeper, told police she had been searching for a quick 10,000-baht loan to cover urgent medical expenses for her ailing aunt. With no collateral or guarantor, she turned to what seemed like a legitimate online lending platform.

But instead of receiving help, she fell into a trap.

The supposed lender requested an initial 10% deposit — 1,000 baht — to approve the loan due to her lack of financial backing. Once she transferred the money, more demands followed. She was asked to pay two additional amounts for processing and system fees, bringing her total out-of-pocket loss to 4,999 baht.

“They confirmed the loan was approved and said the money would arrive the next day,” Ratchaneekorn said. “They sent me a link and an account number — but the money never came.”

When she tried to get her money back, the scammers claimed the funds were locked in the system and couldn’t be returned. Her pleas fell on deaf ears.

Heartbroken and furious, she is now warning others — especially those in desperate situations — to be extremely cautious when dealing with online lenders.

“Don’t fall for their tricks. Always check the source and never pay in advance.”

Pattaya police have launched an investigation and are tracing the digital footprints left by the scammers in hopes of tracking down the perpetrators. Officers confirmed they are working to freeze the associated bank accounts and identify the fraudsters behind the operation, reported The Pattaya News.

Online loan scams are on the rise across Thailand, particularly targeting vulnerable individuals during tough economic times. Police remind the public to report suspicious activity and avoid financial transactions with unverified platforms.

Puntid Tantivangphaisal 15 minutes ago Last Updated: Saturday, July 19, 2025
Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.
