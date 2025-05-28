British family’s £4,000 Phuket villa holiday turns nightmare

A much anticipated Thai getaway during the festive season left the children disappointed

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal22 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, May 28, 2025
128 1 minute read
British family’s £4,000 Phuket villa holiday turns nightmare
Photo courtesy of ABC News

A family’s dream Christmas holiday in Phuket turned into a nightmare after discovering their £4,000 (around 176,000 baht) villa booking was a scam, leaving them stranded and scrambling for last-minute accommodation.

After a gruelling 30-hour journey, Judy and Richard Loader arrived in Phuket only to discover the villa they booked through Booking.com for over £4,000 simply didn’t exist — turning their long-awaited Christmas holiday into a stressful ordeal.

Judy had booked the villa to enjoy a festive break with their children and grandchildren. But when they arrived at the given address, there was no sign of the property. The family’s excitement quickly turned to despair.

“Our distress was huge. Children in tears, no toilet, no food, no drink, foreign land and darkness descending,” Judy said.

Related Articles

Before travelling, the Loaders had contacted Booking.com multiple times, expressing concern over being unable to reach the villa owner by phone or email. They were reassured by Booking.com that they needn’t worry and that, in the worst case, the platform would cover any extra accommodation costs.

However, after realising the listing was a scam, the family waited six hours for assistance that never came. Forced to fend for themselves, they booked their accommodation for the first night and the remaining six days of their holiday.

British family’s £4,000 Phuket villa holiday turns nightmare | News by Thaiger
Photo of a Phuket villa courtesy of villa-phuket.com

Booking.com eventually refunded the villa cost, minus £80, but did not compensate for additional expenses such as new accommodation, phone charges, or unexpected travel costs. Shockingly, the fake villa listing remained on Booking.com’s site even after consumer group Which? alerted the platform.

“Our protests via phone, email and letter have been ignored,” Judy said.

New regulations under the UK’s Online Safety Act now require online platforms to do more to prevent fraud and illegal content on their sites. Consumer group Which? urges Booking.com to implement stricter host identity checks, enforce two-factor authentication for users, and ban external links in messages to reduce scams.

Booking.com responded, stating it takes listing verification seriously and has multiple controls to prevent such incidents. It confirmed the fake property has been removed and reiterated that the refund issued accounts for bank charges and exchange rates.

For the Loaders, the experience was a harsh lesson in holiday scams and a reminder to travellers everywhere to exercise caution when booking online.

Latest Thailand News
Earthquakes hit Thailand and surrounding regions Thailand News

Earthquakes hit Thailand and surrounding regions

23 seconds ago
British family’s £4,000 Phuket villa holiday turns nightmare Phuket News

British family’s £4,000 Phuket villa holiday turns nightmare

22 minutes ago
Phayao’s Thao Wessuwan statue draws lottery hopefuls Thailand News

Phayao’s Thao Wessuwan statue draws lottery hopefuls

30 minutes ago
Thai man jumps on moving pickup to stop alleged car scammer Thailand News

Thai man jumps on moving pickup to stop alleged car scammer

57 minutes ago
Sattahip woman dragged on road in brazen bag snatch (video) Pattaya News

Sattahip woman dragged on road in brazen bag snatch (video)

1 hour ago
Double numbers dominate June 1 lottery history Thailand News

Double numbers dominate June 1 lottery history

1 hour ago
Pattaya condo bust: Chinese man arrested for fake scam Pattaya News

Pattaya condo bust: Chinese man arrested for fake scam

1 hour ago
High and dry: British bloke nicked in Euro cannabis run flop Thailand News

High and dry: British bloke nicked in Euro cannabis run flop

2 hours ago
Where are the tourists going to in Thailand? Thailand Travel

Where are the tourists going to in Thailand?

2 hours ago
Pattaya condo tragedy: Swiss man devastated by partner’s suicide Pattaya News

Pattaya condo tragedy: Swiss man devastated by partner’s suicide

2 hours ago
Old Thai father becomes homeless after being kicked out by son Thailand News

Old Thai father becomes homeless after being kicked out by son

2 hours ago
Phuket boosts tourism with 7 new developments Phuket News

Phuket boosts tourism with 7 new developments

2 hours ago
ATM hacker’s &#8216;jackpot&#8217; sting fizzles as Bulgarian suspect nabbed Thailand News

ATM hacker’s ‘jackpot’ sting fizzles as Bulgarian suspect nabbed

2 hours ago
Bangkok ride-hail row erupts over forced toll fee (video) Bangkok News

Bangkok ride-hail row erupts over forced toll fee (video)

3 hours ago
Mud and done it! Phuket villa project sinks after landslide scandal Phuket News

Mud and done it! Phuket villa project sinks after landslide scandal

3 hours ago
Human skull discovery near Chachoengsao sparks police probe (video) Thailand News

Human skull discovery near Chachoengsao sparks police probe (video)

3 hours ago
Retired police officer rapes Cambodian girl under wife&#8217;s complicity Thailand News

Retired police officer rapes Cambodian girl under wife’s complicity

3 hours ago
Trans and out: British transwoman fleeing UK ‘hate’ for Thailand Thailand News

Trans and out: British transwoman fleeing UK ‘hate’ for Thailand

4 hours ago
New regulation updates fees for Thai historical sites and museums Thailand News

New regulation updates fees for Thai historical sites and museums

4 hours ago
Borderline madness as Thai and Cambodian troops trade fire Thailand News

Borderline madness as Thai and Cambodian troops trade fire

4 hours ago
2 meth dealers arrested in police bust in Phuket Phuket News

2 meth dealers arrested in police bust in Phuket

4 hours ago
Thai woman&#8217;s depression cure bid ends in father&#8217;s sexual assault Thailand News

Thai woman’s depression cure bid ends in father’s sexual assault

4 hours ago
British holidaymaker dies after snorting killer cocktail in Bangkok Bangkok News

British holidaymaker dies after snorting killer cocktail in Bangkok

5 hours ago
Si Racha arson attempt foiled after drug-fuelled attack Pattaya News

Si Racha arson attempt foiled after drug-fuelled attack

5 hours ago
Thai Defence Ministry appoints first ever female spokesperson Bangkok News

Thai Defence Ministry appoints first ever female spokesperson

6 hours ago
Crime NewsPhuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal22 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, May 28, 2025
128 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

2 meth dealers arrested in police bust in Phuket

2 meth dealers arrested in police bust in Phuket

4 hours ago
Phuket transwoman arrested for pickpocketing Turkish tourist

Phuket transwoman arrested for pickpocketing Turkish tourist

9 hours ago
Phuket anti-corruption chief slams dropped appeal in graft case

Phuket anti-corruption chief slams dropped appeal in graft case

1 day ago
Major power outage hits Cherng Talay in Phuket May 29

Major power outage hits Cherng Talay in Phuket May 29

1 day ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x