Chemical leak hospitalises 21 workers in Samut Sakhon

Chemical fumes led to 21 workers being hospitalised, with two in serious condition, after a leak at a factory in Samut Sakhon. Officials are still investigating the source of the chemical odour and plan to inspect a nearby factory today.

Officials are yet to identify the origin of the chemical fumes that caused severe dizziness and vomiting among employees at a factory in Samut Sakhon. The incident, which occurred at 4pm yesterday, September 13, resulted in 21 people being taken to hospital, with two in serious condition. The incident was reported to the Bang Thorat Police Station by Alam Krutju, a local investigating officer.

Upon receiving the notification, officers, including Surasak Sitthichoktham, the superintendent of Bang Thorat Police Station, and Praphan Thueksakul, the district chief of Mueang Samut Sakhon, promptly arrived at the scene. They were joined by Mana Pautuay from the Mueang Samut Sakhon Public Health Office, officials from the provincial industry and natural resources offices, and emergency responders from various hospitals including Samut Sakhon, Ekachai, Mahachai 1, Jesada, Vibhavadi Samut Sakhon, and Ban Phaeo.

The factory involved in the incident is engaged in the production of basic iron and steel products. Many workers were found experiencing symptoms like vomiting and fainting. Immediate medical assistance was provided, and the affected employees were swiftly transported to hospitals. Workers reported initially smelling what they thought was chlorine or bleach, assuming a routine cleaning was taking place. However, the odour intensified, causing eye irritation and vomiting, prompting the factory supervisor to evacuate everyone to the outdoors for better ventilation.

The company’s owner stated that they observed employees running out of the factory, vomiting, and detected a strong smell resembling caustic soda and sulphur.

The district chief of Mueang Samut Sakhon mentioned that relevant authorities have inspected the nearby facilities to identify any leaks or sources of the odour. The initial investigation did not find any chlorine or other chemical leaks within the factory, suggesting that the source of the chemical odour might lie elsewhere. The chief also mentioned coordinating with the Bang Thorat Subdistrict Administration Organisation to inspect another factory nearby. Local officials plan to conduct further inspections to determine if this other factory is connected to the chemical odour incident.

Hospitals will continue to monitor and investigate the workers’ symptoms to ascertain whether they are related to specific chemicals. This information could help trace the origin of the leak, reported KhaoSod.

