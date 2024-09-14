Landslide claims four lives in Mae Fa Luang district, Chiang Rai

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A landslide has devastated a hillside community in Mae Fa Luang district, Chiang Rai province, resulting in the tragic death of four people, including an eight year old girl. Over 150 homes have been severely damaged. A teacher expressed her sorrow over the loss of a beloved student.

A Facebook user named Woww Natthipha yesterday shared a heartfelt post mourning the loss of her student, eight year old Sunuttha, who died in the landslide.

“RIP Sunuttha. The teacher is deeply saddened and heartbroken. She was a good, kind, and cheerful child, always running to help the teacher carry things and greeting the teacher every time we met. This is a loss no one wishes to experience.”

The landslide occurred in Mae Mo Village, Thoet Thai subdistrict, Mae Fa Luang district, Chiang Rai province, destroying homes and claiming the life of the young girl. The family’s house was completely destroyed, rendering it uninhabitable.

The community in Mae Fa Luang district has been cut off, with roads and power lines damaged, making communication impossible. Reports indicate that fifty households in Thoet Thai, Akhu, and Jati villages are stranded. Mae Mo Village suffered the most damage with 33 houses affected and one fatality.

In Phaji Village, there were no damaged homes, but one person lost his life. Na To Village saw 35 houses damaged and one fatality. In Pang Mahan, 15 homes were damaged, but there were no fatalities. Hmong Nine Houses and Hmong Eight Houses experienced damage to 20 homes. Hua Mae Kham Village had 30 homes damaged and one fatality.

Local officials are now working to provide relief and restore communication and transportation links to the affected areas. Emergency response teams have been dispatched to assist the stranded residents and to assess the full extent of the damage.

Efforts are being made to provide temporary shelter and supplies to those who have lost their homes. The government is coordinating with local organisations to ensure that the affected families receive the necessary support to rebuild their lives, reported KhaoSod.