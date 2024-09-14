New super vaccine for kids rolls out in East Pattaya

Parents in East Pattaya are racing to protect their children with the latest five-in-one vaccine that promises broader protection than ever before.

The Nong Samor Health Promoting Hospital in Nong Prue saw a wave of activity on Thursday, September 12, as over 30 village health volunteers came together to support a critical vaccination drive aimed at young children.

This event, part of the Ministry of Public Health’s ambitious immunisation plan, targeted children aged up to five.

Parents eagerly lined up to ensure their little ones received the newly upgraded vaccine, which now offers protection against diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, hepatitis B, and Haemophilus influenzae type B (Hib). The previous version lacked coverage for Hib, a key cause of serious infections in young children.

A health official, stressed the importance of early immunity.

“Vaccination from birth is vital.”

The new vaccine is a significant step forward in keeping children safe from preventable diseases. Parents were encouraged to stay in touch with their paediatricians to keep their kids’ vaccines up to date.

Throughout the day, parents brought their children for their shots, ensuring that all immunisations were recorded in their vaccination booklets for future reference, reported Pattaya Mail.

“It’s reassuring to know my child is better protected now.”

